During a weekend that was short on Liverpool victorious at various levels, the club’s under-15s bucked the trend as they lifted the Pape Cup in Germany.

It was all but a weekend to write off for the club after defeats for the men’s, women’s and under-21s side, but a tournament in Germany gave the under-15s plenty to celebrate.

The Reds were one of 20 teams to compete for the Pape Cup over the weekend, an U15 indoor championship held in honour of Matthias Pape, a former player and coach.

Tottenham and Arsenal were represented at the tournament, as too Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Schalke, the latter of whom Liverpool met in the final on Sunday.

Liverpool qualified for the final after finishing second in their group and going on to inflict a 2-0 defeat on Arsenal in the quarter-finals, before a 5-3 win over Hannover in the semi-final.

Schalke then awaited in the final game of the 20th edition of the Pape Cup, with Liverpool holding their nerve to clinch a 4-2 win and the crown.

A trophy presentation with You’ll Never Walk Alone accompanying their moment in the spotlight, as memories and core experiences go, this one will long be cherished by Liverpool’s youngsters.

The likes of Toni Kroos, Marco Reus and Jerome Boateng have previously played in the tournament, as too Joel Matip, who was involved with Schalke as a youth player in 2005.