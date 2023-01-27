★ PREMIUM
New sporting director link, Sterling rumour & injury update – Latest LFC News

On Friday, Jurgen Klopp addressed the media ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup trip to Brighton, while there were some interesting reports regarding a possible new sporting director for the Reds.

 

Mitchell an option for sporting director role?

In November, it was revealed that Julian Ward would be stepping down from his role as Liverpool’s sporting director at the end of the season.

That should give the Reds some time to source a replacement, and an intriguing link surfaced on Friday.

According to Football Transfers‘ Jacque Talbot, Monaco’s transfer guru Paul Mitchell was in attendance for Liverpool’s victory over Southampton several months ago.

Interestingly, Klopp has since revealed that Ward informed him of his departure after that game against the Saints.

Mitchell is well known for his impressive recruitment work with the likes of Southampton, Tottenham, RB Leipzig and now Monaco.

He was heavily linked with a move to Man United several years ago.

Mitchell’s reported attendance at the game could have been for anything, but his name is surely one that has been considered as a possible Ward replacement by the club.

 

LFC News – Sterling’s Liverpool wish, Emre’s scare & Anfield images

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 14, 2022: Chelsea's Raheem Sterling during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Raheem Sterling was open to rejoining Liverpool after making the decision to leave Man City last summer, but the move was “a non-starter” (The Athletic)
  • Emre Can has revealed that the thyroid surgery he underwent soon after joining Juventus from Liverpool was due to an early diagnosis of cancer

 

Klopp delivers extensive injury update


 

How much for Gordon?!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 20, 2022: Everton's Anthony Gordon during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Another chaotic day at Everton! Anthony Gordon looks to be on his way to Newcastle after a fee in the region of £40 million was agreed. (Sky Sports)
  • Earlier this morning, it was revealed that Sean Dyche was set to be named as the Toffees’ new manager, after Marcelo Bielsa proposed working with their under-21s team until the end of the season (The Times)
  • Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi insists Moises Caicedo is “focused only on us” despite bids from Arsenal and Chelsea, with Liverpool up next. (TIA)

 

Quiz of the day & match of the night

How well do you know Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round opponents down the years?

Man City host Arsenal in the FA Cup tonight, with Liverpool U21s taking on Wolves, a game being shown live on LFCTV at 7pm.

Enjoy your weekend, and up the Reds!

