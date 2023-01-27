Jurgen Klopp has admitted there is a chance Nat Phillips departs Liverpool before the end of the January window, but it “depends on the offers.”

The transfer window will close at 11pm on January 31, leaving less than five days for clubs across England to finalise their business.

For Liverpool, that is unlikely to include any further arrivals beyond £44 million signing Cody Gakpo, but there could be more players on their way out.

A loan deal for Jarell Quansah has already been sanctioned, with the young defender joining Bristol Rovers, and more temporary moves could be in the offing.

More interesting, though, is the future of Phillips, who appears set to leave, perhaps on a permanent basis, following the recall of Rhys Williams from Blackpool.

No clubs have been credited with an interest as of yet, though Bournemouth, Southampton and Benfica all attempted to sign the 25-year-old in the summer.

Asked whether Phillips, who is currently sidelined with a “proper cold,” could be allowed to leave before the deadline passes, Klopp suggested it was likely.

“It depends on the offers,” he told reporters.

Part of the question came with reference to Williams’ return, with the 21-year-old already rejoining first-team training after his season-long loan was cut short.

And on that, Klopp admitted: “We have to be prepared for pretty much everything. We don’t know.

“The 31st is the deadline day and we will see. I don’t know.”

Phillips has been valued at around £10 million in recent reports, which could resemble a bargain for certain clubs seeking strength at the heart of defence.

The former Bolton youth has made the matchday squad on 24 occasions this season, coming off the bench three times and starting against Crystal Palace and Derby.

But Williams is now poised to take his place as fifth choice, with Billy Koumetio also available after his stint at Austria Wien was terminated.