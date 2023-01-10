Liverpool hold an interest in Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, but the Italian club’s sporting director insists there is “nothing concrete” yet.

Koopmeiners has been reported as a potential target for the Reds as they weigh up additions to their midfield ranks in 2023.

But any move from Atalanta is unlikely to come this month, with the 24-year-old Netherlands international expected to stay in Bergamo for the remainder of the season.

This comes with the club’s sporting director confirming Liverpool as suitors for the versatile midfielder, before stressing that there had been “nothing concrete” from Anfield.

“For Koopmeiners, there is nothing concrete with Liverpool,” Tony D’Amico told Sky Italia ahead of their clash with Bologna on Monday night.

“Their interest pleases us, but he is our player.”

Koopmeiners preceded to score a brilliant long-range goal to make the scores 1-1 at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, before Rasmus Hojlund secured a 2-1 win for Atalanta.

It was Koopmeiners’ fifth goal in 17 games so far this season, with the majority of his appearances coming as one of two deep-lying midfielders in a 3-4-1-2.

He has also been used more advanced as a central midfielder and even as a No. 10 and on the right wing, while for AZ Alkmaar he was often deployed at centre-back.

There is a chance that Liverpool had scouts in attendance for Atalanta’s second game back in Serie A, having watched the No. 7 on multiple occasions this season.

But that D’Amico claims there is “nothing concrete” to their interest just yet ties in with widespread reports, with it likely that Koopmeiners is one of a number of options ahead of the summer.

On Monday, the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst reported that Liverpool are putting together two lists of targets depending on whether they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

It remains to be seen which Koopmeiners would fall into, but either way, the hope would be that the club is not required to resort to any ‘B list’.