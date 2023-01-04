★ PREMIUM
“When it rains, it pours” – Van Dijk injury leaves Liverpool with “recipe for disaster”

After news emerged on Wednesday that the hamstring problem Virgil van Dijk sustained against Brentford was “worse than first feared,” Liverpool fans are bemoaning the club’s worst possible start to 2023.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp said he was confident the problem that led to Van Dijk’s half-time withdrawal was nothing to worry about.

The Dutchman himself is said to have told Klopp he could carry on, only for the Liverpool boss to take the decision out of his hands.

But three days after that miserable night in west London, Van Dijk now looks set for a spell on the sidelines, with the issue worse than expected.

Fans, inevitably, are now asking where this leaves Liverpool, in what is an increasingly difficult time for the club.

 

Worst possible start to 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - Monday, January 2, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. Brentford won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There have been some questions regarding Van Dijk’s recent form, and the injury may explain his struggles against Brentford on Monday.

Really, though, this is the last thing Liverpool needed at a time when they are in need of serious improvement if they’re to achieve anything this season.

 

The injuries keep on coming

LONDON, ENGLAND - Monday, January 2, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Van Dijk now joins the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur in the treatment room, with the likes of James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson also absent for recent matches.

Is an injury record like this really normal?

It is very clear the squad is suffering from the physical and emotional efforts from playing all the games possible last year then having shortest summer break. Inevitably players suffering form and injuries particularly in Van Dijk’s case when he was the leader of Dutch side at a World Cup half way through the season.

– Simon Turrill on Facebook

 

Who replaces him & will Phillips ever get that transfer?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 15, 2022: Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

So, what now? Many will say Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate is probably Liverpool’s strongest pairing without Van Dijk.

But what of Nat Phillips? There was again speculation that he would finally get his move away from the club this month, but news of Van Dijk’s injury means you can probably now rule that out.

Time for the Bolton Baresi to have a crack!

– Vincent Stevens on Facebook

All eyes will now be on the exact time frame of Van Dijk’s absence. As things stand, Liverpool’s January schedule only has them playing once a week, which could mean that the Dutchman only misses a handful of matches.

But if the injury is to keep him out for more than a month, Liverpool have another serious issue, and one they really did not need.

