Mohamed Salah will have his eye on three more records going into Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Should he score, he will become the Reds’ leading scorer away from home in the Premier League era. He is currently on 55, alongside Michael Owen.

Salah is one goal short of registering 20 in a season, in all competitions, in each of his six seasons with Liverpool.

The Egyptian is currently two goals behind Robbie Fowler, who is sixth on the club’s all-time league scorers list, with 126 goals.

A landmark away victory for the Reds?

Liverpool’s next away win will be their 250th away from home in the Premier League.

A win would see them record an eighth successive league victory at Crystal Palace. This would equal a club record of most league wins in a row on an opponents ground – they also won eight at West Brom (1983-2009) and Norwich City (1995 – to date).

In all competitions, a Liverpool win would extend that sequence to nine, to equal the tally set at the above clubs during the same period, again a Liverpool record.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side could keep a third consecutive league clean sheet for the first time this season.

They have not won three successive league games without conceding a goal since April 2022.

Should they win here, they will double their away league wins tally for the campaign in the space of a week.

Encouraging record vs. the Eagles

The 1-1 draw between these teams earlier in the season has prevented Liverpool from attempting a sixth successive league double against Palace.

The Reds have won 10 of the last 11 league encounters (drawing the other) between the teams, and 12 of the last 14.

In that 11-game sequence, Liverpool have scored 31 times and conceded seven, with 26 of those goals coming in the last eight.

The win at Selhurst Park in December 2020 was their biggest away from home ever in the top-flight.

Liverpool have scored 21 of the last 23 goals registered in clashes between the teams.

More London joy for Jota?

Diogo Jota has scored seven goals for Liverpool in nine matches in London. In the 28 matches when he has found the net, Liverpool have never lost, with 24 wins and four draws.

Jordan Henderson, with 15, has made more appearances for Liverpool against Palace than any other Reds player in history.

Roberto Firmino has scored six times in his 13 appearances against Palace, while Salah has netted seven against the Eagles in nine matches.

Klopp has won more Premier League games against the Eagles (12) than he has against any other team. He has won every one of his seven visits to Selhurst Park – all in the league.

James Milner has been sent off twice for Liverpool against Palace – Liverpool won both games – on this ground in March 2016 and at Anfield in January 2019.

Stefan Bajcetic is the only Liverpool player to score after the 50th minute in any of the last 13 league games. He netted in the 81st minute of the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Palace struggling for form

Palace are yet to record a victory in 2023 – drawing four and losing four of their eight games – seven league and one FA Cup tie.

Patrick Vieira’s side have lost 22 of their last 32 Premier League games without Wilfried Zaha, who will not be available on Saturday.

They have not scored more than once in any of the last eight games in league and cup since recording their last league win – 2-0 at Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve. In those eight games they have kept one clean sheet.

Going into this round of weekend fixtures only Arsenal (eight) and Newcastle (six) have conceded fewer first half goals this season than Vieira’s men (10), but only three teams have conceded more than Palace’s 21 in the 2nd half.

Their last home victory came in October, when they defeated Southampton 1-0 thanks to an Odsonne Edouard goal.

They have not won any of their last 14 league games against teams currently in the top-half of the table, drawing seven and losing seven.

This season, Palace have drawn with Liverpool, Man United and Newcastle (twice) and led 2-0 at Man City at half-time only to lose 4-2.

The man in the middle

Darren England will be referee at Selhurst Park on Saturday, having only taken charge of two Liverpool matches in his career so far.

One of those games was the Reds’ 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton last month.

In total, he has overseen 11 Premier League games this season – issuing 37 yellow cards and two reds.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Salah 19, Nunez 12, Firmino 9, Elliott 5, Diaz 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Gakpo 2, Van Dijk 2, Bajcetic 1, Matip 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1

Crystal Palace: Zaha 6, Edouard 5, Eze 4, Olise 2, Andersen 1, J. Ayew 1, Mateta 1, Milivojevic 1, Schlupp 1, Tomkins 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).