Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Darwin Nunez‘s chances of featuring against Real Madrid and touched on the “proper torture” he endured over the weekend.

Here are the key bits from Klopp’s pre-match press conference…

Nunez has a “chance”

Nunez was withdrawn at Newcastle with a “painful” shoulder injury and with only three days between games, his involvement against Real was immediately put into doubt.

On the forward’s availability for the fixture, Klopp said: “There is a chance. We have to see how he can deal with the pain. When we know that we will make a decision.”

“Life is all about timing”

It’s safe to say supporters may have been hoping for the best but expecting the worst for this game just over a week ago, but two wins on the bounce has created a welcome shift.

“I’m really happy we can play this game now rather than a few weeks ago. Life is all about timing, maybe we found our feet at the right time for this game,” Klopp said.

“I would’ve expected us to be ourselves even if we didn’t win the last two games. We need a super game, two super games to get through.”

Anfield on their toes

There are few things better than a European night under the Anfield lights and the manager is ready to embrace the atmosphere at “one of the most historical football places in the world.”

“It will be a special game,” Klopp said. “I expect Anfield on their toes, to be honest. I’m happy for the people that they saw us in better shape last two games, they have more things to look forward to.

“Let’s go together again.” Let’s go, indeed!

Real Madrid’s threats

The boss may not have realised just yet, but neither Toni Kroos nor Aurelien Tchouameni are to feature at Anfield, but either way, he knows the full team is needed to nulify Real’s threat.

“You always do try to deny passes to them, but the problem is that, if you can defend Vinicius Jr properly, then there is Benzema, if you defend him there is, Valverde, Rodrygo or whoever,” Klopp said.

“If you defend them all, you have Toni Kroos, Luka Modric or Tchouameni that can fire one in from 25 yards.”

“Proper torture”

The manager admitted he watched back the 2022 Champions League final first the first time over the weekend, an experience he described as “proper torture.”

“I didn’t watch it back until this weekend, I realised immediately why I didn’t watch it back. Proper torture,” the manager said.

“We played a good game, could’ve won, that’s the decisive word, but they scored a decisive goal and we didn’t and that was the reason.”