Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that “there’s a chance” Darwin Nunez can still be involved against Real Madrid at Anfield, despite a shoulder injury.

Nunez was forced off midway through the second half in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Newcastle with an injury Klopp described as “painful.”

The manager expressed his hope that, after initial treatment, it would not be a serious issue for the striker, but concerns remained ahead of the visit of Real Madrid.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Monday, Klopp did not rule Liverpool’s No. 27 out of contention, though he admitted further checks are required.

“There’s a chance,” he told reporters.

“From all the possible scenarios, apart from being absolutely nothing – that’s not the case – we have to see how he can deal with the pain.

“When we know that, we have to make a decision.”

Klopp attended his press conference three hours before the first-team squad are due to begin the day’s training.

When the players emerge for training later on Monday more will be clear with regard to Nunez’s fitness, though it appears more likely he will not be in contention to start.

If the Uruguayan is not able to take his place in the starting lineup, Klopp could turn to either Diogo Jota or, more feasibly, Roberto Firmino, who are both back fit.

It would be a big blow if Nunez is unavailable, with the 23-year-old increasingly key to the way this new-look Liverpool side plays – and, as of Saturday, back among the goals.