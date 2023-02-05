Jurgen Klopp was understandably frustrated after Liverpool’s embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Wolves on Saturday, and even refused to answer a question from one particular journalist.

Here are the five key points from Klopp’s post-match press conference…

Start to the game “not allowed to happen”

Liverpool were punished for yet another dreadful start to a match, going 2-0 down in the first 12 minutes, with Klopp insisting such a poor opening period was unacceptable.

“Very frustrating, very disappointing,” he told reporters.

“The start into the game was horrible, absolutely horrible; it was the opposite of what we wanted to do.

“The first 12 minutes, 2-0 down, is absolutely never helpful, but especially in our situation. It is absolutely not allowed to happen.”

Refusal to speak to one journalist

Remarkably, Klopp refused to answer the second question he was asked.

When put to him by one journalist that the Reds had again started slowly, Klopp took exception.

“It’s really difficult to talk to you if I’m 100 percent honest,” he interrupted.

“I would prefer not to do that. You know why, for all the things you wrote.”

Praise for Bajcetic

The fact that 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic is the player leading by example for Liverpool sums up their problems right now, and Klopp acknowledged the Spaniard in one of his answers.

“You saw Stefan Bajcetic full of confidence, he plays football for as long as we kept him on the pitch,” Klopp said.

“All the others, started a bit different…”

How long can last season be an excuse?

Last month, Klopp explained why he feels the exploits of last season have had an impact on his team’s performances this term.

Now, though, the Liverpool boss is refusing to continue using that as a reason for their poor form.

“How long do we want to suffer off that? It’s the second part of the season, it’s February, we had a full week to prepare, we have another nine days to prepare the next game,” he added.

“We are fit, we are now there. That might have been a problem earlier in the season, of course, but for today, this first 12 minutes was not allowed.”

Reason for Fabinho absence

Fabinho was not included in the Liverpool squad at Molineux, with Klopp claiming after the game that the Brazilian is ill.

While that may well be the case, it was only on Friday that the Liverpool boss was commenting on Fabinho‘s drop off in form this season.

Ill or taken out of the firing line? For now, we’ll take the manager’s word for it.