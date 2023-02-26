Liverpool’s season continues to stutter, consistency remains out of reach and calls for what action the club should take in the summer grow louder.

Jurgen Klopp has already acknowledged that “we have to be in the market” this summer as “we know we have to change things.”

The biggest changes are expected in midfield, an area that has been under the most scrutiny after years of neglect in the transfer window.

Jude Bellingham, Matheus Nunes and Mason Mount have all been linked to bolstering the midfield department, but the position is not the only one in need of tending to.

Fans have been keeping on top of Liverpool’s summer to-do list, which is seemingly growing with every matchday that passes – and it all makes for an expensive few months:

Way I see it, three midfielders and two centre backs is an absolute minimum requirement for the summer. Given the quantity and quality that’s required, probably looking at an outlay of £200-300m. Anyone have any confidence in that being delivered under these owners? — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 26, 2023

You can build around Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Trent, Diaz, Nunez and Salah going into next season. The midfield need replacing entirely and you have to change the tactical approach. It’s gone stale and ‘intensity’ doesn’t fix the lack of basic ability on the ball. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) February 25, 2023

Liverpool need 2 midfielders, a right back and another centre back — Realz (@Realzonline) February 25, 2023

Come the summer transfer window Liverpool need a minimum of 3 midfielders and 1 CB I can see that costing out £300m just in transfer fees alone and with wages etc you probably looking at an outlay of close to £800m — DIPESH SHAH (@mrdipeshashah) February 26, 2023

Oh wait my bad I forgot Thiago, lol. Probably because he missed half the schedule with injuries. — shinobi gourmet ??? (@banksy_real) February 26, 2023

Outs: Henderson, Milner, Keita, Ox, Adrian, Matip, Gomez. Ins: Bellingham, Mount, Barella, Gvardiol. These are the players we should focus on to sign, Matheus Nunes is not a Liverpool kind a player. We need players who can play deep as well like Barella. #Liverpool #LFC #Klopp — Dalmia (@breathelfc) February 26, 2023

Liverpool need a center back three new midfielders and someone to compete with salah on the right wing — Eric (@saintusen) February 21, 2023

“In the summer, let certain players go, bring in new hungry players and then renew the focus. After the last successes, a season can’t go so well, no matter if it goes well again afterwards and everyone wants the same thing. Changing the coach would be the biggest mistake, because you can see from the players that some of them don’t want to or can’t play any more.” – Gunther Hochreiter on Facebook.

Liverpool must sign a number of players in the summer. Two centre backs is a must. One a long term replacement for Matip and Vandjik. The other a player who can replace the inconsistent Joe Gomes. Two midfielders and a winger is a must too! — Eyoel Fisseha Damte (@YNWAEYOEL) February 24, 2023

Liverpool have some absolute massive players. We need a whole new midfield & one centre back. If, he finally gets that financial backing we will seamlessly propel back into title contention. First 40 v Madrid showed that, and then the midfield could press no longer. https://t.co/vZDVhPypAH — Lee G. (@b1gpurp1e) February 24, 2023

Given Klopp’s messages I’m mildly optimistic but I’m more nervous about getting the right players in. Need a perfectly balanced new trio in midfield and someone to rival Ibou. Gotta be spot on given they need to be starters and not squad players — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) February 26, 2023

We’ve been continually told that no Champions League football next season will influence the budget but after the most successful years in Liverpool’s recent history, if we don’t spend now we never will.

The uncertainty surrounding if and when a minority investment will arrive does not help matters, with confidence in FSG to deliver influential signings questionable at best.

A handful of midfielders and a centre-back are widely considered the minimum, but that’s only ticking off the top items on the to-do list.