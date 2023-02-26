★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 25, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson (C) during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Absolute minimum” – Fans have their say on what Liverpool need this summer

Liverpool’s season continues to stutter, consistency remains out of reach and calls for what action the club should take in the summer grow louder.

Jurgen Klopp has already acknowledged that “we have to be in the market” this summer as “we know we have to change things.”

The biggest changes are expected in midfield, an area that has been under the most scrutiny after years of neglect in the transfer window.

Jude Bellingham, Matheus Nunes and Mason Mount have all been linked to bolstering the midfield department, but the position is not the only one in need of tending to.

Fans have been keeping on top of Liverpool’s summer to-do list, which is seemingly growing with every matchday that passes – and it all makes for an expensive few months:

“In the summer, let certain players go, bring in new hungry players and then renew the focus. After the last successes, a season can’t go so well, no matter if it goes well again afterwards and everyone wants the same thing. Changing the coach would be the biggest mistake, because you can see from the players that some of them don’t want to or can’t play any more.”

Gunther Hochreiter on Facebook.

We’ve been continually told that no Champions League football next season will influence the budget but after the most successful years in Liverpool’s recent history, if we don’t spend now we never will.

The uncertainty surrounding if and when a minority investment will arrive does not help matters, with confidence in FSG to deliver influential signings questionable at best.

A handful of midfielders and a centre-back are widely considered the minimum, but that’s only ticking off the top items on the to-do list.

