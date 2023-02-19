Liverpool fans were still enjoying the 2-0 win at Newcastle a day after the action, with one Stefan Bajcetic moment standing out.

The Reds secured an invaluable three points at St James’ Park on Saturday, thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Here are four things fans were talking about after a precious Liverpool victory.

Astonishing Alisson

Another game, another Alisson masterclass.

The Brazilian was yet again Liverpool’s best player against Newcastle, making several trademark one-on-one stops and receiving the highest average rating from the media.

He is the Reds’ Player of the Year by a country mile currently and his importance is not going unnoticed by supporters.

On Twitter, some were left debating if Alisson is even the greatest goalkeeper in the history of the Premier League, while others feel he is unrivalled in Liverpool’s history.

Alisson Becker is the best keeper we’ve ever had, i’ll die on this hill. #LFC pic.twitter.com/NFhfHqHn2i — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) February 18, 2023

There's just no keeper around as good as him. No keeper in this league is fit to tie is shoelaces. But Pope will win golden glove for most clean sheets. Martinez will win FIFA awards for Argentina winning the WC. But they're not in the same stratosphere as Alisson. https://t.co/89SpAtn4Tz — Red (@TaintlessRed) February 18, 2023

More Bajcetic brilliance

Bajcetic produced another mature showing in Liverpool’s midfield on Saturday, going about his business in Gini Wijnaldum-esque fashion.

That’s not to say that there wasn’t a key moment that caught the eye, however, with the Spaniard playing a major role in Gakpo’s goal.

Bajcetic’s delightful footwork on the half-turn allowed the entire pitch to open up, as he then burst forward and started the move that led to Liverpool going 2-0 up.

It’s this level of spatial awareness and technical ability in tight areas that marks the 18-year-old out as such as special talent.

That turn from Bajcetic is everything I love about him. Busquets-esque, So effortless but also so aware of space. pic.twitter.com/3aHNEWq9Hl — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 18, 2023

Newcastle fans have no shame

Nick Pope’s hilarious red card was a major moment in Saturday’s game, with Liverpool 2-0 up but the match far from over.

The England ‘keeper’s sending-off but about as clear as they come, and he literally wrestled the ball away from Salah while on the ground.

Incredibly, one Newcastle fans has had the nerve to claim it was a harsh decision, claiming he wasn’t the last man and completely ignoring the clearest handball on record!

Was he really the last man? #YellowCard pic.twitter.com/ZlHiNRqvPa — The Magpie Group (@MagpieGroupNUFC) February 18, 2023

In response, some Liverpool supporters made their feelings know about such a ludicrous opinion.

What we all see vs what newcastle fans see ?? https://t.co/uKdOzTzmmB pic.twitter.com/FKyV0x8ZLs — Ron ????? (@markilesgo) February 19, 2023

It is literally the MOST straight forward red card you will ever see. Absolutely amazing how many people watch this sport that no almost zero rules! https://t.co/xMKWVjqfR0 — Lloydy ?????? (@TheLloyds2021) February 19, 2023

Brilliant Firmino skill…but poor cameo

Firmino’s return to action is a clear boost for Liverpool, with the 31-year-old looking to add to his 107 goals and 78 assists for the club.

The Reds’ No.9 produced a curious cameo against the Magpies, with one superb piece of skill and nutmeg showcasing his flamboyant nature.

The way Firmino is dropping players for fun he still has that magic give him that new contract ASAP?? pic.twitter.com/gxZeH4suds — ??. (@tashaaa2000) February 19, 2023

Aside from that one eye-catching moment, though, Firmino also gave the ball away cheaply a few times, putting Liverpool in trouble in the process.

Firmino is a maddening player now. Able to do this, but can’t complete a 5 yard pass. https://t.co/3wUzwrdRD3 — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) February 19, 2023

It is unlikely that we will ever see Bobby at the level he reached between 2017 and 2020, but if he can cut out the sloppiness, he still has a key role to play.

Would you keep hold of him this summer?