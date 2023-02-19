★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Alisson, Bajcetic & Firmino skill – 4 things fans are talking about after Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool

Liverpool fans were still enjoying the 2-0 win at Newcastle a day after the action, with one Stefan Bajcetic moment standing out.

The Reds secured an invaluable three points at St James’ Park on Saturday, thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Here are four things fans were talking about after a precious Liverpool victory.

 

Astonishing Alisson

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 18, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker makes s save from Newcastle United's Miguel Almirón during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Another game, another Alisson masterclass.

The Brazilian was yet again Liverpool’s best player against Newcastle, making several trademark one-on-one stops and receiving the highest average rating from the media.

He is the Reds’ Player of the Year by a country mile currently and his importance is not going unnoticed by supporters.

On Twitter, some were left debating if Alisson is even the greatest goalkeeper in the history of the Premier League, while others feel he is unrivalled in Liverpool’s history.

 

More Bajcetic brilliance

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 13, 2023: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 242nd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Bajcetic produced another mature showing in Liverpool’s midfield on Saturday, going about his business in Gini Wijnaldum-esque fashion.

That’s not to say that there wasn’t a key moment that caught the eye, however, with the Spaniard playing a major role in Gakpo’s goal.

Bajcetic’s delightful footwork on the half-turn allowed the entire pitch to open up, as he then burst forward and started the move that led to Liverpool going 2-0 up.

It’s this level of spatial awareness and technical ability in tight areas that marks the 18-year-old out as such as special talent.

 

Newcastle fans have no shame

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 18, 2023: Newcastle United's goalkeeper Nick Pope handles the ball outside the box under pressure from Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and is subsequently sent off during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Nick Pope’s hilarious red card was a major moment in Saturday’s game, with Liverpool 2-0 up but the match far from over.

The England ‘keeper’s sending-off but about as clear as they come, and he literally wrestled the ball away from Salah while on the ground.

Incredibly, one Newcastle fans has had the nerve to claim it was a harsh decision, claiming he wasn’t the last man and completely ignoring the clearest handball on record!

In response, some Liverpool supporters made their feelings know about such a ludicrous opinion.

 

Brilliant Firmino skill…but poor cameo

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 18, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino misses a chance during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Firmino’s return to action is a clear boost for Liverpool, with the 31-year-old looking to add to his 107 goals and 78 assists for the club.

The Reds’ No.9 produced a curious cameo against the Magpies, with one superb piece of skill and nutmeg showcasing his flamboyant nature.

Aside from that one eye-catching moment, though, Firmino also gave the ball away cheaply a few times, putting Liverpool in trouble in the process.

It is unlikely that we will ever see Bobby at the level he reached between 2017 and 2020, but if he can cut out the sloppiness, he still has a key role to play.

Would you keep hold of him this summer?

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks