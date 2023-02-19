Average Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Newcastle: Alisson top

Alisson was magnificent for Liverpool in their vital 2-0 victory away to Newcastle, proving to be worth his weight in gold yet again.

The Reds faced a huge match on Saturday evening, visiting a Magpies side posing the biggest threat to their top-four chances.

However, Liverpool fired themselves into an early 2-0 lead, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo getting on the scoresheet.

Nick Pope was then sent off before half-time for deliberate handball, making Jurgen Klopp‘s side’s task far easier.

They saw the game out in the end, albeit in a fairly iffy fashion at times, jumping to seventh place in the Premier League and closing the gap to fourth place to six points.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

It was no surprise to see Alisson (8.4) get the top average rating for Liverpool, as he again showed why he is the world’s best goalkeeper.

The Brazilian made several vital saves to deny Newcastle players, as well as playing a key role in Pope’s sending-off.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle lauded Alisson‘s “excellent” save to thwart Allan Saint-Maximin early on, as he proved to be a man mountain for the Reds.

TIA’s Henry Jackson thought it was a “faultless performance” by Liverpool’s legendary ‘keeper, who is surely their Player of the Year by some distance currently.

In second place was Nunez (7.5), who continues to improve all the time and buried an emphatic finish to put the Reds 1-0 up.

Not only did the Uruguayan find the net, but he was also better in possession than he has been at times, with FotMob noting that he enjoyed a 82 percent pass completion rate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.3) completed the top-three, having assisted Nunez’s goal and arguably looked somewhere close to his best again.

Doyle claimed that the right-back’s devilish delivery from out wide caused Newcastle “plenty of problems”, while Jackson said he was “stronger defensively as the minutes ticked by.”

No players did badly against the Magpies, but Jordan Henderson (6.5) got the lowest average after a solid but unspectacular showing.

Liverpool’s next game is a huge one – a Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday night (8pm GMT).