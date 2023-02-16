A 30-man Liverpool squad was pictured in training on Thursday, ahead of the Reds’ Premier League trip to Newcastle this weekend.

Last week, Jurgen Klopp was boosted by the return of Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Arthur and Virgil van Dijk to full training.

And on Thursday, two more players who have recently been sidelined by injury were pictured back alongside their team-mates at the AXA Training Centre.

Ben Doak, who has been absent from the first team squad with an unspecified injury for several weeks, was back with the group.

So too was Marcelo Pitaluga, the 20-year-old goalkeeper who remains on loan at Macclesfield in between training with the Reds.

The latter has been unavailable since picking up an ankle injury in a match for the Silkmen last November, but was back in action alongside fellow goalkeepers Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Harvey Davies and Fabian Mrozek on Thursday.

Luis Diaz was pictured running, although this is not a new development, with Klopp first revealing that the Colombian had reached that stage on February 3. He is still likely to be at least a couple of weeks away from full training.

The recovery continues for Lucho ?? pic.twitter.com/ACNrR5SWkq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2023

Elsewhere, the Echo‘s Paul Gorst has stated that some members of staff are “hopeful” that Thiago will not be sidelined for as long as a month, as was initially reported.

The midfielder is currently sidelined with a hip injury and was not involved in Tuesday’s session, with Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon also still out.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek, Pitaluga, Davies

Defenders: Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Williams, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, Firmino, Jota, Doak, Carvalho