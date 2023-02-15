★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 6, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (R) celebrates after Mohamed Salah (L) scores the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Eye-opening stat proves Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez is a deadly partnership

Having combined for Liverpool’s first goal in Monday’s Merseyside derby victory over Everton, the stats show that the partnership developing between Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez could be a deadly one.

Liverpool’s attack hasn’t exactly been firing on all cylinders this season, with a mixed start to life at Anfield for Nunez since his big money arrival from Benfica last summer.

There have, however, been signs that when Liverpool do start to find more consistency, Nunez and Salah could form a hugely exciting partnership in attack.

And a stat that has emerged after Monday’s victory is a clear sign that there’s plenty more to come from the attacking duo.

According to Opta, on average, Salah and Nunez are creating a goalscoring chance for one another every 52 minutes they have been on the pitch together in the Premier League this season.

That puts them ahead of any duo to have played more than 1,000 minutes together during the current campaign.

The next best duo is Fulham‘s Andreas Pereira and Aleksandar Mitrovic, who average a goalscoring chance for one another every 63 minutes.

Tottenham pairing Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane feature further down the list, as do Man City‘s Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Speaking after the game on Monday, Salah had some encouraging things to say about the understanding he is developing with Nunez, a player he is “sure” will “score a lot of goals” for the club.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 7, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with team-mate Darwin Núñez (L) after scoring the second goal, his 173rd for the club making him Liverpool's 7th highest scorer overtaking Kenny Dalglish, during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“I train with Darwin and I know his style, I know how we like to play, and when we have a counter-attack we just go,” he told Sky Sports.

“We did it a few times, against Napoli, against City.

“I know how we play, and how he is as a player, and I’m sure this guy is going to score a lot of goals, trust me, he will score a lot of goals.”

It’s certainly not been an easy season for Liverpool’s attacking players, but you get the feeling that if and when everything clicks for the Reds, Nunez and Salah could take the Premier League by storm.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks