Having combined for Liverpool’s first goal in Monday’s Merseyside derby victory over Everton, the stats show that the partnership developing between Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez could be a deadly one.

Liverpool’s attack hasn’t exactly been firing on all cylinders this season, with a mixed start to life at Anfield for Nunez since his big money arrival from Benfica last summer.

There have, however, been signs that when Liverpool do start to find more consistency, Nunez and Salah could form a hugely exciting partnership in attack.

And a stat that has emerged after Monday’s victory is a clear sign that there’s plenty more to come from the attacking duo.

According to Opta, on average, Salah and Nunez are creating a goalscoring chance for one another every 52 minutes they have been on the pitch together in the Premier League this season.

52 – Darwin Núñez and Mo Salah are creating a goalscoring chance for one another every 52 minutes they are on the pitch together on average in the Premier League this season, the best rate of any duo to play 1,000+ mins together in the 2022-23 competition. Dynamic. pic.twitter.com/u4l7PWPDTw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2023

That puts them ahead of any duo to have played more than 1,000 minutes together during the current campaign.

The next best duo is Fulham‘s Andreas Pereira and Aleksandar Mitrovic, who average a goalscoring chance for one another every 63 minutes.

Tottenham pairing Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane feature further down the list, as do Man City‘s Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Speaking after the game on Monday, Salah had some encouraging things to say about the understanding he is developing with Nunez, a player he is “sure” will “score a lot of goals” for the club.

“I train with Darwin and I know his style, I know how we like to play, and when we have a counter-attack we just go,” he told Sky Sports.

“We did it a few times, against Napoli, against City.

“I know how we play, and how he is as a player, and I’m sure this guy is going to score a lot of goals, trust me, he will score a lot of goals.”

It’s certainly not been an easy season for Liverpool’s attacking players, but you get the feeling that if and when everything clicks for the Reds, Nunez and Salah could take the Premier League by storm.