Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained how a no fear approach is key to unlocking his incredible passing range.

The 24-year-old has redefined the role of a right-back since breaking into Liverpool’s first team in 2016, and is effectively the team’s most creative player, despite the fact his starting position is in defence.

Key to his creative attributes is his fantastic technical ability, not least his passing range, which has led to many a Liverpool goal in recent years.

And in a video posted on the club’s social media channels, Alexander-Arnold has explained how his “positive” approach to passing is the difference between him and other players.

“I have no regrets on mistakes, I don’t fear making the mistakes, because I feel it was the right thing to do,” Liverpool’s No. 66 said.

@TrentAA talks you through his vision for those world-class passes

“I think that’s probably a difference I’ve got compared to other players.

“Other players will see risky passes and think it’s not quite on, and think in a negative way about the risk, whereas I think in a positive way.

“And that’s just the way I play the game, I guess.”

At the start of the video, Alexander-Arnold was asked to break down his pass for Andy Robertson in the build up to Mo Salah‘s goal against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

After a Liverpool corner, the ball fell to Alexander-Arnold just inside Villa’s half, before he picked out Robertson with a perfect forward pass with the outside of his foot.

“I love that pass as well, by the way,” he said when watching it back again.

“First and foremost I need to assess how much time I’ve got, because someone is sprinting out to me there.

“As it’s coming to me, before I take that touch, I’m thinking ‘Where can I pass?’

“It’s like a last second: ‘Yeah, it’s on.’

Alexander-Arnold’s latest key pass came in Liverpool’s Merseyside derby victory over Everton on Monday, where he assisted Cody Gakpo‘s first goal for the club.

Not many clubs can say they have a passing maestro at right-back, but the Reds certainly can!