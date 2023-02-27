After 2,699 days as manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp is now the fourth longest-serving manager in Premier League history.

The German arrived at Anfield on October 8, 2015, and has since overseen 417 games, with six major honours added to the trophy cabinet in that time.

That, of course, includes the Premier League title in his fifth season at the helm.

With Klopp now having spent 2,699 days as Liverpool manager, he has surpassed Joe Kinnear, who was in charge at Wimbledon for 2,698 days between 1992 and 1999, in the all-time list.

Klopp is now behind only David Moyes at Everton (4,096 days), Alex Ferguson at Man United (7,640) and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal (7,894).

With his current contract running until 2026, at its conclusion Klopp will have been in charge for 3,918 days, meaning he would not move further up the list.

To do so, he would need to remain in the hot seat at Anfield until Boxing Day 2026, only then would he surpass Moyes’ tenure at Goodison Park.

It’s not beyond the realm of possibilities, though. Only time will tell on that front.

The manager has been vocal about his future, saying previously that he can’t see himself still being a manager beyond the age of 70 – he is currently 55 so there’s plenty of years left in him yet!

“I cannot see myself beyond 70 and still standing on the dugout each weather, and especially each weather for training, one and a half, two hours, standing there in the wind,” Klopp told BT Sport.

Premier League’s longest-serving managers 1. Arsene Wenger (Arsenal) – 7,894 days (1996-2018)

– 7,894 days (1996-2018) 2. Alex Ferguson (Man United) – 7,640 days (1992-2013)

– 7,640 days (1992-2013) 3. David Moyes (Everton) – 4,096 days (2002-2013)

– 4,096 days (2002-2013) 4. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – 2,699 days (2015-Present)

– 2,699 days (2015-Present) 5. Joe Kinnear (Wimbledon) – 2,698 days (1992-1999)

“I can’t see that. But I understand a little bit where they are coming from and I hope other things are that interesting to me that I am really fine with not being involved any more.”

In addition to becoming the fourth longest-serving manager in Premier League history, Klopp is currently also the third longest-serving manager in English football.