A change in managers – after an ex-Liverpool coach was dismissed – at QPR has seen Jurgen Klopp become the third longest-serving manager in England.

Neil Critchley was sacked by QPR after just 71 days, following a run of 11 matches without a victory, in what was his return to the hot seat after acting as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa.

Critchley took over from another former Liverpool academy coach, Michael Beale, when the Hoops were ninth in the Championship. They are now 17th.

How this connects to Klopp is that QPR have replaced Critchley with Gareth Ainsworth, who has left Wycombe after more than 10 years as their manager.

Ainsworth was the second longest-serving manager in English football, and his change in post means Klopp moves from fourth position into third, having been at Anfield for seven years and 137 days.

Only Simon Weaver of Harrogate Town (13 years, 277 days) and John Coleman of Accrington Stanley (eight years, 157 days) have been in their position longer.

Longest-serving managers in English football 1. Simon Weaver (Harrogate Town) – 13 years, 277 days

– 13 years, 277 days 2. John Coleman (Accrington Stanley) – 8 years, 157 days

– 8 years, 157 days 3. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – 7 years, 137 days

– 7 years, 137 days 4. Pep Guardiola (Man City) – 6 years, 236 days

– 6 years, 236 days 5. Mark Robins (Coventry City) – 5 years, 353 days

– 5 years, 353 days 6. Karl Robinson (Oxford United) – 4 years, 337 days

– 4 years, 337 days 7. Thomas Frank (Brentford) – 4 years, 129 days

– 4 years, 129 days 8. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester) – 3 years, 361 days

– 3 years, 361 days 9. Matt Gray (Sutton United) – 3 years, 297 days

– 3 years, 297 days 10. Gary Rowett (Millwall) – 3 years, 124 days * Dates correct at time of writing.

The next longest-serving boss behind Klopp is Pep Guardiola, who was appointed at Man City more than six years ago.

With clubs quick to pull the trigger – Everton, Chelsea and Watford immediately spring to mind – it is a notable feat in the modern era for managers to serve for this length of time.

That Brendan Rodgers (three years, 361 days) is eighth on the list speaks volumes having left Liverpool, served at Celtic and returned to the Premier League with Leicester since Klopp first arrived.

The German is Liverpool’s longest-serving manager since Bob Paisley, who presided over Anfield for eight years and 11 months between 1974 and 1983.

Klopp’s current contract expires in 2026, by which time he will have served for 10 years and eight months, putting him behind only Bill Shankly and George Kay.