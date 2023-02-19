Mason Mount continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool, with the England midfielder no closer to signing a new Chelsea contract.

The Reds are believed to be at the front of the queue to sign Mount, who has just 18 months remaining on his existing Chelsea deal.

Last week, the Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath claimed some at Stamford Bridge were “resigned” to Mount leaving for a new challenge, and the Evening Standard‘s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella is now reporting Liverpool are “leading the race” to sign him.

Kinsella says Mount wants a salary “reflecting that he is an active England international,” with Reece James signing a new deal worth £250,000 a week last summer.

He also highlights that Chelsea want to tie Mount down to a seven-year contract, limiting his future power to renegotiate.

If no agreement is reached, the Blues must decide whether to sell Mount this summer, or risk losing him for free the following year.

The Guardian‘s Jacob Steinberg previously reported that there was “a growing prospect” of Liverpool moving for Mount, with Merseyside journalist David Lynch also crediting the Reds with an interest.

Depending on his wage demands, it would be no surprise to see Mount on Liverpool’s wishlist, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side in need of a midfield refresh this summer.

In a press conference on Friday, Chelsea boss Graham Potter made clear that he wanted a resolution to Mount’s contract talks as soon as possible.

“It’s always complicated, there’s always negotiation,” Potter said.

“It’s best I leave it between Mason and the club,” he added. “It’s the best way for that to be dealt with.

“He’s been fantastic to work with, an important player for us and of course I hope it gets resolved quickly.”

Luka Sucic, the 20-year-old Red Bull Salzburg midfielder, is another midfielder who is said to be of interest to Liverpool, with Football Transfers reporter Jacque Talbot claiming the Croatian is “one of a number of options” being monitored.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have also been tentatively linked with Colombian centre-back Kevin Mantilla, with Football Insider‘s Wayne Veysey claiming “preliminary talks” are underway.

Mantilla, a left-footed centre-back, plays his club football for Colombian outfit Independiente Santa Fe, and is said to have impressed the Reds when featuring at the recent South American Under-20 Championship.

The 19-year-old is one of several centre-backs Liverpool have been linked with in recent weeks, with some reports suggesting Joel Matip may be moved on this summer.