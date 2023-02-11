There is still “no breakthrough” in contract talks between Mason Mount and Chelsea, with some at the club now believed to be “resigned” to the reported Liverpool target leaving.

With just 18 months left on his contract, Chelsea and England midfielder Mount is approaching a crossroads in his career.

Chelsea, of course, have splashed the cash on a number of midfield and attacking players since Todd Boehly bought the club last season, with the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke all arriving in January.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Mount in some quarters, with the Guardian‘s Jacob Steinberg last month reporting there was “a growing prospect” of the Reds making an offer for him this coming summer.

Merseyside journalist David Lynch has also claimed that Mount is a player Liverpool have admired for some time, and according to the Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath, there has been no progress on a new contract for the midfielder.

? no breakthrough on Mason Mount contract talks with #Chelsea, who will have decision to make in summer if no agreement. Some at club are resigned to him not wanting to sign up to the project going forward https://t.co/mHhd2Y0vX8 — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 11, 2023

McGrath added that some at Chelsea “are resigned to him not wanting to sign up to the project going forward,” which may suggest the 24-year-old is leaning towards moving elsewhere in search of more regular first team opportunities.

Mount was named on the bench for Chelsea‘s Premier League meeting with West Ham on Saturday, with the likes of Fernandez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joao Felix selected ahead of him.

N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher and Carney Chukwuemeka are just some of the other midfielders on the books at Stamford Bridge, with Mount facing an uphill battle in order to nail down a regular starting spot in a bloated squad.

Liverpool are expected to undergo something of a midfield revamp this summer, and it would be no surprise if Mount is a player they are monitoring.

Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes have also been heavily linked with the Reds, but should Mount’s contract talks continue to stall, the Reds may look to seize an opportunity to sign him at a price below his market value this summer.

For now, Liverpool links to Mount are only tentative ones, but should he decide to pursue a new challenge, Anfield could be an ideal destination.