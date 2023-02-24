After Liverpool’s 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid, how many changes will Jurgen Klopp make to the Reds’ team to face Crystal Palace on Saturday?

It was all going so well after 20 minutes on Tuesday night.

Liverpool’s front three looked as potent as it has for some time, the midfield was operating well, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson able to get forward from full-back.

But Carlo Ancelotti’s side would eventually pick Liverpool apart, inflicting them to their worst-ever home defeat in Europe, with the same defensive vulnerabilities on show.

The question, now, is how many changes Klopp makes for Saturday’s trip to Selhurst Park, with the Reds in desperate need of three points to make further ground in the race for a top four finish.

Here, we look at two lineup options for Liverpool against Crystal Palace.

Team news

From Jurgen Klopp‘s pre-match press conference on Friday we know the following:

“Some knocks” after Madrid match

Konate is “near” and has done 2 sessions

“We have to make changes”

Liverpool’s XI vs. Crystal Palace

With Gomez set to miss out and Konate not yet ready for a start, Joel Matip looks likely to return to the back four alongside Virgil van Dijk.

And with Klopp keen to build on Liverpool’s positive first 20 minutes vs. Real, there is a possibility that will be the only change he makes from the XI that started on Tuesday.

Four days between matches should be enough turnaround time for the same players to go again, should Klopp decide that’s the best approach.

If that’s the case, Liverpool would shape up like this.

With just that one change, this would be the XI:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

However, with Klopp trusting many of the same players against Everton, Newcastle and Real Madrid, and with the likes of Roberto Firmino waiting in the wings, he may opt to make more changes.

“We’re not sure if all the boys could play again after Madrid because of some knocks here and there,” he said. “So we have to make changes (vs. Palace), we want to make changes and we will make changes anyway.”

In addition to the return of Matip, Firmino and Harvey Elliott could be in line to start.

If Klopp makes those three changes, Liverpool could line up as follows:

Matip into the back four

Elliott to replace Henderson in midfield

Firmino in for Gakpo in attack

That would see Liverpool line up as below:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Bajcetic, Salah, Nunez, Firmino

With Palace yet to win a game in 2023, Liverpool will be hoping their attacking fire power will be enough to make up for their defensive frailties on Saturday.

If Klopp’s side are serious about a top four finish, these next two games will be pivotal, with an opportunity to draw level with fifth placed Newcastle before their next league game at Man City.

Tuesday was difficult, but a convincing win on Saturday, and the mood changes once again.