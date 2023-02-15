It’s hoped that Luis Diaz will be able to return in March, with the Liverpool winger stepping up his recovery with an injury specialist from Porto.

Earlier this month, Jurgen Klopp revealed Diaz was making good progress with his rehabilitation having undergone knee surgery in December.

The Colombian is now believed to be running again, with Diaz himself saying he hopes to be able to play a part in the second leg of the Reds’ Champions League last 16 encounter with Real Madrid.

And as Diaz closes in on a return to action, he now appears to be working closely with a ‘sports performance manager’ that he may have got to know during his time with Porto.

Mario Simoes works with a number of footballers on strength and conditioning. His fitness, wellbeing and rehabilitation company ‘The Peak’ are based in Porto.

He has previously been pictured alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, and has worked closely with Man United and Portugal defender Diogo Dalot.

On Tuesday, Simoes posted an image from Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre, while on Wednesday he shared a picture of Diaz hard at work in the gym.

Despite the fact he injured his knee, Diaz will need to ensure the rest of his body is in good shape in order for him to be able to return to action, with Simoes’ image showing him working on his upper body strength.

With Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino all returning to the Liverpool squad for their Merseyside derby victory over Everton on Monday, Klopp will be hoping Diaz can make a comeback of his own in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old first sustained a knee problem against Arsenal last October and was expected to be back in action after the World Cup, only to suffer a setback during Liverpool’s mid-season training camp in Dubai.