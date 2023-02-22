Mohamed Salah continues to reach new heights at Liverpool, overtaking Steven Gerrard to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer in Europe.

The Egyptian is no stranger to overtaking famous names at Anfield, having rewritten one record after another since arriving at Anfield in 2017.

In 288 Liverpool appearances he has found the net 175 times, and it is his latest that has seen him overthrow a legend by taking his European goal tally to 42.

Salah’s strike against Real Madrid saw him move ahead of Gerrard (41) in the club’s all-time European goalscorers charts, doing so in just 66 appearances.

Liverpool’s former captain scored 41 times in 130 appearances, meaning Salah has surpassed the tally in almost half the time.

All of the 30-year-old’s European goals have come in the Champions League, too, whereas Gerrard struck 30 in the Champions League, seven in the Europa League and four in the UEFA Cup.

It is an incredible feat and one that underlines the astonishing numbers that Salah continues to rack up at Liverpool.

Liverpool’s all-time European goalscorers

1. Mohamed Salah – 42

2. Steven Gerrard – 41

3. Sadio Mane – 26

4. Roberto Firmino – 24

5. Michael Owen – 22

It’s not the only record Salah has wrestled out of Gerrard’s grasp, as another Anfield goal in Europe moves his tally to 19 – the most of any red on home soil in continental competition.

Salah’s European account at Liverpool started with a strike against Hoffenheim in the qualifying round in 2017/18, swiftly followed up by one against Sevilla and a further nine in his debut season.

It remains his most prolific campaign in Europe, and the current season is now joint-second with 2021/22 with eight strikes.

As for Liverpool’s top goalscorers across all competitions, Salah is now only nine away from overtaking Robbie Fowler and moving into sixth place.

Gerrard will then soon be in his sights once more.