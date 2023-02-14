Mohamed Salah scored his first goal in six games to kick off Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Everton on Monday, reaching a major Anfield landmark.

It has, perhaps fairly, been argued in recent weeks that as the Reds have struggled for form, Salah’s performances have done little to aid the cause.

Prior to the Merseyside derby on Monday night, the Egyptian had not found the back of the net in five consecutive games, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side scoring just twice in that time.

There was a relief, then, when he connected with Darwin Nunez‘s cross to divert the ball beyond a hapless Jordan Pickford and in for 1-0 at Anfield.

Salah was much improved in the derby, more in keeping with a campaign that has brought 18 goals and seven assists in 32 appearances so far.

The 30-year-old’s goal against Everton brought him up to 100 direct goal contributions at Anfield in the Premier League, with Opta confirming him as only the 13th player to do so at a single stadium in the league’s history.

100 – Mo Salah has become the 13th player to be involved in 100 Premier League goals at a single stadium (71 goals, 29 assists at Anfield). He's done so in 104 appearances, with only Alan Shearer (74 at Ewood Park) and Thierry Henry (92 at Highbury) doing so in fewer. Kopite. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2023

His century is comprised of 71 goals and 29 assists, with two goals and two assists for Chelsea and the remaining 69 goals and 27 assists for Liverpool.

Salah did so in 104 games at Anfield, with only Alan Shearer (74 at Ewood Park) and Thierry Henry (92 at Highbury) reaching the landmark in fewer games.

The goal was Salah’s 128th overall in the Premier League, moving him clear of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (127) as the 15th highest scorer of all time in the top flight.

He is now six behind Jamie Vardy (134) in 14th, and 23 goals from leapfrogging Michael Owen into the all-time top 10.

Owen (150) and Robbie Fowler (163) are the only former Liverpool players to net more in the English top flight than Salah.

Robin van Persie (144), Henry (175) and Sergio Aguero (184) are the only foreign players to score more in the Premier League.

Salah, with 174, is now nine goals away from equalling Fowler’s record (183) as sixth-highest scorer in Liverpool history, and 13 off overtaking Steven Gerrard (186) into fifth.

* Additional statistics via the Premier League and LFCHistory.