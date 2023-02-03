★ PREMIUM
IPSWICH, ENGLAND - Friday, February 3, 2023: Liverpool's Elijah Gift looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Youth Cup 5th Round match between Ipswich Town FC Under-18's and Liverpool FC Under-18's at Portman Road. (Pic by Stephen Pond/Propaganda)
Spanish winger impresses but Liverpool suffer FA Youth Cup exit

Liverpool exited the FA Youth Cup at the fifth-round stage, with injuries and absences leading to a 2-0 defeat away to the Ipswich under-18s on Friday.

Ipswich U18s 2-0 Liverpool U18s

FA Youth Cup 5th Round, Portman Road
February 3, 2023

Goals: Morgan 7′ 45+1′

Having overcome Bournemouth and Port Vale in the earlier rounds, the young Reds arrived at Portman Road with Bobby Clark as a starter but the lineup otherwise affected by absences.

An issue pre-match saw Jayden Danns left on the bench and under-16s midfielder Fola Onanuga deployed up front, while left-back Calum Scanlon was required in attack, too.

It was a chastening start, then, as Ipswich almost took the lead within seconds and then did so in the seventh minute as Rio Morgan fired home.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - Friday, February 3, 2023: Liverpool's captain Terrance Miles leads his side out before the FA Youth Cup 5th Round match between Ipswich Town FC Under-18's and Liverpool FC Under-18's at Portman Road. (Pic by Stephen Pond/Propaganda)

Liverpool had chances, including through Clark and Scanlon, while the positioning of goalkeeper Woody Williamson almost allowed Trent Kone-Doherty to loop a header in.

But just as Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side seemed in the ascendency, Ipswich dealt a sucker-punch as Francis Gyimah was caught out and breezed past by Morgan, who made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - Friday, February 3, 2023: Liverpool's Bobby Clark during the FA Youth Cup 5th Round match between Ipswich Town FC Under-18's and Liverpool FC Under-18's at Portman Road. (Pic by Stephen Pond/Propaganda)

Two goals down, it was no surprise to see the manager turn to a natural striker from the bench, with Danns sent on at half-time in place of the struggling Gyimah.

Liverpool were immediately much better, and within seconds of the restart Kone-Doherty saw an effort saved, while the introduction of Elijah Gift before the hour mark saw the teenager go close twice in quick succession.

Gift, a tall, Spanish-born winger who joined the Reds from Huddersfield, was impressive throughout, his movement opening up space for team-mates before getting himself into shooting positions.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - Friday, February 3, 2023: Liverpool's captain Terrance Miles looks dejected as Ipswich score a second goal during the FA Youth Cup 5th Round match between Ipswich Town FC Under-18's and Liverpool FC Under-18's at Portman Road. (Pic by Stephen Pond/Propaganda)

The young Reds were handed a big chance to claw things back when Tommy Pilling was felled in the box, but captain Terence Miles saw his penalty saved with a number of attackers frustrated not to be given spot-kick duties.

They had the ball in the back of the net later, too, only for Danns to be deemed offside, with the tie trailing out for a cup exit for Liverpool.

Liverpool U18s: Hewitson; Davidson, Miles, Hayes-Green, Gyimah (Danns 46′); Laffey, Pilling, Clark; Kone-Doherty, Scanlon, Onanuga (Gift 56′)

Subs not used: Trueman, Pinnington, Pitt, Pennington, Morrison

Next match: Derby (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, February 11, 12pm (GMT)

