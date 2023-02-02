After attending his first Liverpool match together with his dad last year, Lio Gerrard now has an impressive Anfield themed bedroom!

Lio, who was born in 2017 while Gerrard was a coach at the Liverpool academy, has previously been pictured sporting Rangers and Aston Villa shirts while his dad was in charge of both clubs.

But a look at his new bedroom and it’s clear to see who his real favourite team is!

MurWalls, who are responsible for a number of the brilliant LFC themed murals around the city, were called in by Gerrard to redesign his son’s bedroom.

Lio with his proud dad, Steven Gerrard in front of part of his @MurWalls bedroom makeover. Big thanks to Steven and his family for the warm hospitality and trusting MurWalls with this special project.

.#stevengerrard #ynwa #ynwa?? #lfc #murwalls pic.twitter.com/S1kdYPXTYN — MurWalls (@MurWalls) February 2, 2023

And the end result certainly doesn’t disappoint, with Murwalls sharing an image of Gerrard and his son posing in front of their latest work on their social media channels.

Lio’s bedroom wall is based on the design of the Anfield dressing room, with his spot alongside Alisson and Luis Diaz.

On Christmas Eve, Gerrard posted another photo that appeared to show a different area of Lio’s bedroom, with stunning portraits of Diaz, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the wall behind his bed.

And it would now appear as if MurWalls work on the room is complete, with Lio looking very pleased with his rooms new look.

Who knows, one day, the Anfield dressing room really might be his home from home!

