A host of murals celebrating Liverpool Football Club have coloured walls across the city in recent years, from Jurgen Klopp and Bill Shankly to Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah. Here is where you can find them.

Liverpool boasts an incredible collection of street art – from the Beatles to the Liver Birds and everything in between, the creative talent is truly something to behold.

And with football holding a special place in the hearts of many, it also finds itself as an art form in various parts around the city, with Liverpool FC well represented.

From celebrating triumphs, legends and local heroes, the Reds have seen some brilliant artists use various buildings as blank canvases to create some incredible murals.

Here are the Liverpool murals scattered around the city and where you can find them.

Jurgen Klopp

Address: Jamaica Street – corner of Jordan Street

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

This shrine to Klopp came to be in December 2018, at the hands of artist Akse, and can be found in the Baltic Triangle.

The mural has proved very popular and is accompanied by the slogan: ‘We Are Liverpool, This Means More’.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Address: Sybil Road, Anfield – corner of Anfield Road

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

The mural was the brainchild of The Anfield Wrap following the Reds’ Champions League success in 2019, in aid of Fans Supporting Foodbanks.

Just around the corner from Anfield, the mural is one which shows a local lad achieving his dreams, with his words “I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true” etched next to the image.

Jordan Henderson

Address: Sybil Road, Anfield – corner of Anfield Road

Google Map: You can find directions to the mural here

This mural was commissioned by The Redmen TV to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning success and the career of the captain, sitting directly opposite Trent’s mural.

It also gives thanks to the incredible work done by Alder Hey Hospital.

Two Title-Winning Skippers: Henderson & Hansen

Address: Old Barn Road, Anfield – corner of Stonehill Street

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

This one celebrates the most recent title success and the one which preceded it, with Henderson and Alan Hansen proudly lifting the Premier League and First Division titles respectively.

Paul Curtis, who is widely known for his Liver Bird wings painting, is the artist behind this piece – which is not far from Anfield.

King Kenny & Shankly

Address: 166-182 Oakfield Rd, Anfield, Liverpool, L4 0UH

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

Liverpool artist John Culshaw is the man responsible for this one on the side of the Sandon Pub, which is less than a five-minute walk from Anfield.

A tribute to two legends of the club.

Ode to Mo

Address: 4 Basnett St, Liverpool, L1 1EJ

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

This one is an ode to Salah, which is positioned in the heart of the city centre, created by Guy McKinley and featuring a poem by Musa Okwonga.

It was created in the summer of 2018, merely one year after the Egyptian arrived and enjoyed a record-breaking debut season.

Ian Rush

Address: Alroy Road – opposite Anfield’s Main Stand

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

Rush became the latest Red to be immortalised with a new mural in May 2022, one that pays tribute to the Welshman’s incredible feats as Liverpool’s No. 9.

It sits on the adjacent corner to the tributes to Alexander-Arnold and Henderson, where Sybil Road meets Anfield Road – right opposite the Main Stand.

Arguably the best location and best-looking mural so far?

Mohamed Salah

Address: Anfield Road – opposite the King Harry

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

As well as his design in the city centre, there is more artwork dedicated to the Egyptian King closer to Anfield.

This incredible piece was completed by artist Culshaw in March 2022.

It depicts two iconic Salah celebrations, one during the 2-1 win at Man City in the Champions League in 2018 and the other from the 4-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Anne Williams

Address: Anfield Road – next to Anfield News General Store

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

A design which pays tribute to the late Anne Williams, who campaigned for justice after the Hillsborough disaster.

The mural, painted by Curtis, depicts Williams holding her fist aloft in celebration of the Hillsborough Independent Panel in 2012, which quashed the initial inquest verdicts.

Ray Clemence

Address: Wylva Road – near Anfield

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

A mural to the club’s legendary goalkeeper Ray Clemence was completed in October 2020.

It’s accompanied by a quote from Shankly, which reads: “Ray had everything, he’s quick, he doesn’t wanna be beaten. He’s just a great goalkeeper.”

Clemence sadly passed away one month after it was completed.

Steven Gerrard, The Sandon

Address: The Sandon Pub, the birthplace of Liverpool FC

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

In 2021, fans were given the chance to vote for the mural that would appear on the side of the iconic Sandon Pub.

Mural artist Culshaw to create five different options, with Gerrard’s design winning the vote ahead of tributes to Bob Paisley, Sami Hyypia, Robbie Fowler and Jerzy Dudek.

Steven Gerrard, Dinorwic Road

Address: Dinorwic Road – Anfield

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

Another design for Liverpool’s iconic former captain Gerrard was unveiled in October 2021.

The mural appears on the side of a house on Dinorwic Road, Anfield, and includes a portrait of the Liverpool legend alongside the No. 8, his famous shirt number with the Reds.

Ray Kennedy

Address: Dinorwic Lodge – Dinorwick Road, Anfield

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

Just a few days after Gerrard’s mural was unveiled on the same road, street art specialists MurWalls completed another design in the same area, celebrating Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy.

The artwork is situated in the same street and includes the iconic image of Kennedy holding the 1981 European Cup.

You’ll find it on the side of the Dinorwic Lodge, a local bed and breakfast.

Klopp’s Champions of 2020

Address: Jamaica Street – between Norfolk St and Brick St

Google Map: You can find directions to the mural here

Fresh off the back of securing the club’s 19th league title, Klopp and his champions of 2020 were etched onto the wall by Liverpool artist Caleb.

Also found in the Baltic Triangle, the Liver Bird can be seen with the league title with Klopp looking on with his trademark smile.