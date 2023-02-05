Why new RedBird investment would be for FSG, not Liverpool FC

A report has claimed that RedBird Capital are considering “upping their stake in Liverpool,” but any further investment would be for owners Fenway Sports Group, not the football club directly.

In March 2021, FSG confirmed that they had sold a £533 million stake in their company to RedBird Capital, equating to 11 percent and giving them an indirect tie to Liverpool.

FSG said at the time that the investment would “enhance our ability to pursue future growth opportunities in a more accelerated way,” while offering financial stability after COVID.

RedBird also have a majority share in Ligue 1’s Toulouse and own AC Milan, although the deal for the latter is currently under investigation by Italian police over alleged irregularities.

On the face of it, it’s a growing network of clubs that could create opportunities for Liverpool for signing and loaning out players, but that has yet to be tapped into.

And now, writing in the Mail on Sunday, sports finance journalist Alex Miller says that RedBird are “actively exploring whether to increase their investment” in FSG.

This could see the club’s owners earn “£1 billion and allow them to retain ownership of Liverpool.”

A source close to the firm is reported to have said: “There is a growing feeling that FSG are not interested in selling Liverpool, and are increasingly drawn to the idea of selling another minority stakeholding. A further 20 percent sale of FSG could generate £1 billion.”

It’s important to note that this report is stating another minority investment in FSG itself from RedBird, not Liverpool Football Club.

Thus, there is no guarantee of any funds being funnelled into the Anfield club, as FSG’s portfolio extends beyond just Merseyside.

Miller also made another mention of FSG holding “preliminary talks” with the Qatar Investment Authority, following on from his report last month, who would “prefer to buy a controlling stake in Liverpool” over a minority share.

FSG are surely holding talks with a number of interested parties for Liverpool but at this stage, nothing concrete is in the offing.

One thing is for certain though, Liverpool need stability and the current owners need to make their intentions clear as the waters are getting more murky by the day.