Wolves‘ social media team were quick to jump on Jurgen Klopp‘s post-match comments, while the manager himself refused to answer a question. Just two things fans were talking about after Liverpool’s latest defeat.

The Reds are still without a Premier League victory in 2023 and, in fact, have lost four of their last seven games in all competitions – as many as the entirety of last season.

Wolves, a side struggling to hit the scoreboard, had two goals inside 12 minutes and from there, Liverpool never looked like getting back into the contest.

Here are four things fans noticed and are talking about after the defeat on Saturday.

A dig at Klopp

Wolves‘ social media team were quick to pounce on Klopp’s post-match quotes, which saw the manager dismiss their third goal with the damage having already been done.

“The third one I don’t count because that’s the first time they passed the halfway line in the second half and they scored, that’s fine,” Klopp said.

And Wolves saw an opportunity, changing their full-time graphic to chalk off Ruben Neves’ goal and with it came plenty of attention.

They have previous on social media and, in all honesty, fair play.

Where will the goals come from?

In the six league games since the World Cup break, Liverpool have scored just six goals. The top scorer in that time is Leicester‘s Wout Faes.

We can’t just be waiting for the return of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota for things to change, Liverpool need to find a way.

So out of form it’s scary https://t.co/nX1RADU4i0 — James Kelly (@JamesKell6y) February 5, 2023

It’s fine to back Nunez and accept he’s come into a struggling team, but we really need much, much more for him for that money. Doesn’t bring anywhere near the all-round game that Mane did. Messy footballer. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 5, 2023

Most damning thing about that was when Wolves scored after five minutes, you knew for sure that was it. Game over. 85 mins of normal time to go and zero prospect of getting anything out of the game. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 4, 2023

Liverpool's last league win was thanks to two of the most anomalous own goals you'll ever see — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 4, 2023

A Liverpool side that nearly secured immortality by winning a quadruple – literally 3 goals from it – just got beat 3-0 by a team in the bottom 3 and were lucky it wasn’t worse. Soz but you can’t blame that on injuries to a LW who’s been there 6 months & a rotation striker. — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) February 4, 2023

There’s plenty of faith in Klopp, we can see that here, but something needs to change, and fast.

1 positive to take

There are an abundance of negatives one could list for Liverpool right now, but Stefan Bajcetic is not one of them.

The 18-year-old has shown confidence and composure beyond his years and while he shouldn’t have to be attempting to hold Liverpool’s midfield together, he is with exuberance and energy.

Leading by example and he’s only played 12 senior games:

We are shite but Stefan Bajcetic is fucking brilliant. — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) February 4, 2023

Stefan Bajcetic once again the only shining light for Liverpool this afternoon. Despite being thrown into a sinking ship at 18, he continues to hold his own and not shy away from the responsibility. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) February 4, 2023

Stefan vs wolves ?

pic.twitter.com/LoWGpR34Fh — Stefan Bajcetic Xtra (@SBMXtra) February 4, 2023

Mad how 18-year old Bajcetic is Liverpool’s best player right now. Bit sad, really. — ?????? (@KIopptinho) February 5, 2023

“You saw Stefan Bajcetic full of confidence, he plays football for as long as we kept him on the pitch,” Klopp said post-match.

Klopp’s refusal to answer a question

The manager cut a very frustrated and gloomy figure after the match and when one journalist asked about Liverpool’s slow starts, he took exception and refused to answer.

“It’s really difficult to talk to you if I’m 100 percent honest,” Klopp interrupted in his press conference. “I would prefer not to do that. You know why, for all the things you wrote.”

It got plenty of fans trying to unearth what piece, in particular, had Klopp going on the defensive – but either way, it wasn’t a good look for the boss:

I liked what he's done, But constantly picking fights with journalists and talking a bit too much is worrying and shows the situation we're in. #LFC https://t.co/KiYyjtKfA5 — Alex (@yalexo_) February 4, 2023

Not a good look when the manager comes out with stuff like this, as far as I'm concerned The Athletic's coverage of Liverpool has been fair and balanced. https://t.co/g0itdBJps4 — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) February 4, 2023

Very silly from Klopp. When you start calling out a journalist who has been fair, informed and supportive of your club/regime it just adds to the sense of being embattled. https://t.co/LVNzkmrxoj — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) February 5, 2023

I remember this point in Klopp’s time at Dortmund. Storming off TV sets when asked difficult questions, journalists that had been enamoured by him in the glory days quickly getting pretty exasperated by his attitude. He’s the funnest and warmest guy in the world… until he isn’t. https://t.co/fGVFwMDXND — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) February 5, 2023

FWIW I don't think there's anything to celebrate from Klopp refusing to answer James Pearce. I also don't think Klopp is helping himself by doing so. But, Klopp is obviously hurting & reacting. I'd be the last person to dig him out for being emotional. It's part of his success — Sponge (@monkeysponge) February 5, 2023

The manager went on to answer the question after it was put to him by another journalist, but it’s never nice to see him take out his frustrations like this.