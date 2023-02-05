★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Wolves’ social dig & Klopp’s refusal – 4 things fans are talking about after Wolves defeat

Wolves‘ social media team were quick to jump on Jurgen Klopp‘s post-match comments, while the manager himself refused to answer a question. Just two things fans were talking about after Liverpool’s latest defeat.

The Reds are still without a Premier League victory in 2023 and, in fact, have lost four of their last seven games in all competitions – as many as the entirety of last season.

Wolves, a side struggling to hit the scoreboard, had two goals inside 12 minutes and from there, Liverpool never looked like getting back into the contest.

Here are four things fans noticed and are talking about after the defeat on Saturday.

 

A dig at Klopp

Wolves‘ social media team were quick to pounce on Klopp’s post-match quotes, which saw the manager dismiss their third goal with the damage having already been done.

“The third one I don’t count because that’s the first time they passed the halfway line in the second half and they scored, that’s fine,” Klopp said.

And Wolves saw an opportunity, changing their full-time graphic to chalk off Ruben Neves’ goal and with it came plenty of attention.

They have previous on social media and, in all honesty, fair play.

 

Where will the goals come from?

In the six league games since the World Cup break, Liverpool have scored just six goals. The top scorer in that time is Leicester‘s Wout Faes.

We can’t just be waiting for the return of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota for things to change, Liverpool need to find a way.

There’s plenty of faith in Klopp, we can see that here, but something needs to change, and fast.

 

1 positive to take

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 4, 2023: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There are an abundance of negatives one could list for Liverpool right now, but Stefan Bajcetic is not one of them.

The 18-year-old has shown confidence and composure beyond his years and while he shouldn’t have to be attempting to hold Liverpool’s midfield together, he is with exuberance and energy.

Leading by example and he’s only played 12 senior games:

“You saw Stefan Bajcetic full of confidence, he plays football for as long as we kept him on the pitch,” Klopp said post-match.

 

Klopp’s refusal to answer a question

The manager cut a very frustrated and gloomy figure after the match and when one journalist asked about Liverpool’s slow starts, he took exception and refused to answer.

“It’s really difficult to talk to you if I’m 100 percent honest,” Klopp interrupted in his press conference. “I would prefer not to do that. You know why, for all the things you wrote.”

It got plenty of fans trying to unearth what piece, in particular, had Klopp going on the defensive – but either way, it wasn’t a good look for the boss:

The manager went on to answer the question after it was put to him by another journalist, but it’s never nice to see him take out his frustrations like this.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks