After another lifeless defeat, the spotlight on Liverpool is only intensifying and that includes Jurgen Klopp. But there is a common consensus when it comes to the Reds manager.

Another week, another hapless Liverpool performance that saw the opposition score three goals – opposition that had scored just 12 goals in 20 league games prior to the Reds’ visit.

Klopp cut a frustrated figure, as evidenced by a refusal to answer a journalist’s question, and called the defeat at Wolves “the pinnacle of our problems.”

You’d be hard-pressed to disagree. The Reds are not just a shadow of their former selves, they’re a shell of what they once were.

There is no indication of when the tide will turn but Liverpool fans know who they want to be at the helm when it does, the man who has won everything for the club.

Klopp would walk before he ever got pushed, that’s the man he is, and while there is a clear acceptance he is not above criticism, faith still very much remains with the German:

I still have faith in Klopp. I believe if anyone in the world can turn it round it’s him. I have lost trust in FSG and the way they’re running this football club. Their investment negligence has finally caught up to us. Klopp has been working miracles for years now. — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) February 4, 2023

The manager isn't above criticism but christ if you think we're better off without him I really don't know what to say. Seen several big accounts give it the "I dont want him to go but…. Short fucking memories. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) February 4, 2023

Klopp is the best manager in the world right now. So much so I think if he was available tomorrow I think Man City would consider sacking Pep Guardiola to appoint Klopp — Sponge (@monkeysponge) February 5, 2023

Whats happening to Klopp now is what happened to Rafa. Rafa had 1 bad season and the fans wanted him out and then it took us 6 years and 3 another managers to find one who was perfect for us and won us the lot. Careful what you wish for etc — Josh ? (@josha1995_) February 4, 2023

I’d rather get rid of the whole team than sack Klopp — Clare (@ClaresCustoms) February 4, 2023

Jürgen Klopp won everything for us, taken us to the brink of immortality and deserves all the opportunity to fix what’s broken! That’s not to say he isn’t culpable for the issues, far from it, his decision making can be criticised but the man has been a miracle worker from day 1 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) February 5, 2023

I don’t know what you have to do in life to build up credit in the bank but if some of you think Klopp hasn’t done enough to be afforded the time to sort this mess out I honestly don’t know anymore. What do you have to do as a manager to be allowed a bad season? — JW ?? (@JoshWoogsLFC) February 4, 2023

Remember Dortmund admitting in hindsight they would have sold the whole team before letting Klopp leave.. Klopps proven hes a winner, if the players can no longer perform how he asks them to they should be gone. Judge him when hes actually had the chance to rebuild. — LFC Micks ? (@Micks2B) February 4, 2023

Every player sold before Klopp’s even considered sackable, that’s where I stand. Is he immune from criticism? Not a chance, he’s having a similar season to Fabinho. But he’s built up more than enough credit to put things right next season. — Ian Young ????? (@ianyoungkop) February 4, 2023

I am a million percent behind this man to rebuild us in the Summer. FSG need to do the right thing and sell, then the new owners give him the money to do so. His done it before, he will do it again Jürgen Norbert Klopp, we believe in you#YNWA pic.twitter.com/JwbBbl7HTS — Keith Dredge (@ScouserDredgie) February 5, 2023

Should Klopp be questioned on poor results yes 100%. Should he be questioned on his job. Not a fucking chance. There’s only one man for the last 40 years who’s been more important to the club and that’s Dalglish. — AK (@Kearnsy1906) February 4, 2023

No matter what. He’s the right man. Not faultless in this, but he must be backed. pic.twitter.com/4xkiUZ1YmQ — Paul Senior? (@PaulSenior1) February 4, 2023

There will undoubtedly be some who take exception to this point of view, but one bad season off the back of a nearly historic one is not the time to draw a particular permanent line in the sand.

Has this season been Klopp at his best? No. Does this season mean he can never get back to his best? Absolutely not.

Plenty needs to change on the field and off it at Liverpool, but there’s plenty of faith that remains in Jurgen Klopp. Rightly so.