★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“He’s the right man” – Liverpool fans can’t stop talking about Jurgen Klopp

After another lifeless defeat, the spotlight on Liverpool is only intensifying and that includes Jurgen Klopp. But there is a common consensus when it comes to the Reds manager.

Another week, another hapless Liverpool performance that saw the opposition score three goals – opposition that had scored just 12 goals in 20 league games prior to the Reds’ visit.

Klopp cut a frustrated figure, as evidenced by a refusal to answer a journalist’s question, and called the defeat at Wolvesthe pinnacle of our problems.”

You’d be hard-pressed to disagree. The Reds are not just a shadow of their former selves, they’re a shell of what they once were.

There is no indication of when the tide will turn but Liverpool fans know who they want to be at the helm when it does, the man who has won everything for the club.

Klopp would walk before he ever got pushed, that’s the man he is, and while there is a clear acceptance he is not above criticism, faith still very much remains with the German:

There will undoubtedly be some who take exception to this point of view, but one bad season off the back of a nearly historic one is not the time to draw a particular permanent line in the sand.

Has this season been Klopp at his best? No. Does this season mean he can never get back to his best? Absolutely not.

Plenty needs to change on the field and off it at Liverpool, but there’s plenty of faith that remains in Jurgen Klopp. Rightly so.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks