Twelve of Liverpool’s players have been called up to play for their countries’ senior squads in the first international break since the World Cup.

With Liverpool’s game against Fulham postponed due to the opposition’s FA Cup involvement, the Reds now have a 17-day gap between the Real Madrid match and their return against Man City on April 1.

International friendlies, as well as qualifiers for the European Championships and the African Cup of Nations, fill this period as Liverpool players jet off around the globe to play for their nations.

There were some notable absentees from the various squad announcements, though.

Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t get an England call-up while Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino were all left out of the Brazil squad.

Why the goalkeeper was excluded is unclear but, given the Selecao have just one friendly against Morocco to contend with, it’s likely the decision was made to give Liverpool’s shot-stopper a break and allow the interim coach, Ramon Menezes, to look at others.

Who’s in?

Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo are both in the Netherlands squad after impressing at the World Cup, and will come up against Ibrahima Konate as the Dutch take on France in a EURO 2024 qualifier.

Liverpool’s two left-backs will both be expected to win their opening matches, with Andy Robertson captaining Scotland against Cyprus and Kostas Tsimikas representing Greece against Gibraltar. The former then has a tougher second game against Spain.

Elsewhere in Europe, Caoimhin Kelleher will be representing the Republic of Ireland and Liverpool loanee, Conor Bradley, could feature for Northern Ireland, having made his international debut in 2021, at the age of 17.

Diogo Jota has also been called up, for Portugal. They’ve got two relatively easy games against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

Meanwhile, over in Africa, Naby Keita and Mo Salah both face back-to-back fixtures against Ethiopia and Malawi respectively.

Darwin Nunez was called up by Uruguay but was withdrawn from the squad on Friday with an unknown injury.

Ben Doak, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are also set to be involved with their countries, but at under-21 level.

Despite only turning 17 in November, Doak has already been called up for Scotland’s U21s and started their last fixture against Iceland, the hope is he will have recovered from his nasty head knock.

Former Liverpool player, Joe Cole, claimed Elliott should be in England’s first-team squad this month with Jordan Henderson, but he’s instead staying in a strong under-21 squad that also contains Liverpool teammate Jones, as well as Arsenal‘s Emile Smith Rowe.

Jones’ inclusion is notable as the 22-year-old has only played 55 minutes since the turn of the year. Despite being over 21, the midfielder is still eligible for the 2023 European Championship campaign and finals because he was born on or after January 1, 2000.

Liverpool’s internationals in March

Senior players: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Robertson, Henderson, Jones, Elliott, Keita, Gakpo, Salah, Jota

Left out: Alisson, Adrian, Matip (retired), Phillips, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Milner (retired), Arthur, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Firmino

Injured: Ramsay, Thiago, Bajcetic, Nunez, Diaz