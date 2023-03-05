Much like their season as a whole, the month of February was topsy-turvy, to say the least. In March, Liverpool have just four games to navigate.

The Reds saw valuable victories coupled with humbling defeats in yet another inconsistent month of action in February, something they’ll need to get on top of in March.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have clung on to remain in the discussion for the top four and this coming month will tell us more about how realistic their hopes truly are.

In addition to three Premier League fixtures, they also have to conjure up a miracle in the Champions League.

Here are the key dates for the month, including women’s and academy fixtures.

Wolves (H) – March 1

The start of the month sees Liverpool face off against Wolves, again – the fourth time this season in the space of just 53 days. You’ll be happy to know this is the last for 2022/23!

The previous meeting is one we’ve all longed to forget, a 3-0 defeat against a side that had struggled to find the net but found no issue against the Reds.

Giving Wolves a taste of their own medicine would be welcomed.

Man United (H) – March 5

Just a few days later and Man United make the short trip down the M62 looking to remain in the title discussion having lost in the league just once since November.

The last time these two teams met it proved to be another match to forget, with the 2-1 scoreline flattering the Reds in the end.

Throwing a spanner into their season while bolstering our own sounds like an ideal Sunday afternoon.

Bournemouth (A) – March 11

Klopp’s side will then have a six-day break before they travel to the south coast for the early Saturday kickoff at Bournemouth, organisers again giving zero thought to travelling fans.

The Cherries were humbled at Anfield by a 9-0 rout back in August and quickly sacked Scott Parker, ex-Liverpool academy coach Gary O’Neil is now in charge but they remain firmly in a relegation battle.

Real Madrid (A) – March 14

“Impossible” and “miracle” are just two words used to describe the task Liverpool have on their hands in the second leg of their last-16 tie after a nightmare 5-2 defeat at Anfield.

Klopp has said his team will go to Madrid to win but they’ll need a Barcelona-esque comeback against the current holders, at least the away goal rule is no longer in effect!

This match has long been pencilled in as a potential return date for Luis Diaz, who has not played since October, but he could well be held back until after the international break.

If Liverpool do pull off a miracle, the quarter-final draw is on March 17.

The home game against Fulham, that was due to take place on March 18 will now be postponed due to the Cottagers’ progress to the FA Cup quarter-final, meaning 17 days without a game at the end of March.

International break – March 20-28

The domestic season then takes pause for the final international break of the campaign, with more than 17 senior players to be in contention to feature for their respective nations.

The break comes after the trip to Fulham and on their return, a relentless week is to come with games against Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the space of nine days.

We just want to see players return without injury, please and thank you!

LFC Legends vs. Celtic – March 25

During the break, Anfield will play host to Liverpool Legends vs. Celtic, and the lineup of players is to make for a brilliant occasion.

Ragnar Klavan makes his legends debut, with Daniel Agger, Martin Skrtel, Dirk Kuyt, Luis Garcia, Djibril Cisse and Robbie Keane all named in the squad.

The side will be managed, as usual, by Sir Kenny Dalglish, supported by a backroom of Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge.

Liverpool Fixtures in February

First Team

Wolves (H) – Premier League – Wednesday, Mar 1, 8pm

Man United (H) – Premier League – Sunday, Mar 5, 4.30pm

Bournemouth (A) – Premier League – Saturday, Mar 11, 12.30pm

Real Madrid (A) – Champions League – Wednesday, Mar 15, 8pm

Women

Tottenham (H) – WSL – Sunday, Mar 12, 2pm

Everton (A) – WSL – Friday, Mar 24, 7.30pm

U21s

Arsenal (A) – Premier League 2 – Monday, Mar 6, 7pm

Chelsea (A) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, Mar 11, 12pm

Rochdale (H) – Lancashire FA Senior Cup – Tuesday, Mar 14, 2pm

Blackburn (A) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, Mar 18, 12pm

U18s

Porto (H) – UEFA Youth League – Wednesday, Mar 1, 5.30pm

Nottingham Forest (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, Mar 4, 12.30pm

Sunderland (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, Mar 18, 11am