★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

6 season wonder – Mo Salah joins Ian Rush on exclusive Liverpool list

Six consecutive seasons with 20 or more goals, Mohamed Salah has illustrious company when it comes to this particular goalscoring feat at Liverpool.

What a one-season wonder the Egyptian has turned out to be, eh?

Despite it being considered one of his poorer campaigns to date, Salah notched goal No. 20 for the season against Wolves at Anfield.

It means he has now scored 20 or more goals for the club in six consecutive seasons across all competitions, a goalscoring record previously only Ian Rush could claim at Liverpool.

From his debut season in 2017/18 to the current 2022/23 campaign, Salah has kept us all on our toes and has rewritten a record seemingly every week, such is his prowess in front of goal.

Rush was the same for a different generation, he was the first Red to find the net 20 or more times across six consecutive seasons from 1981/82 to 1986/87 – the foundations of an almost insurmountable final tally for the club of 346 goals.

Across Rush’s six seasons he totalled 207 goals, while Salah has 176 with at least 15 games remaining – he can certainly bridge the gap in that time.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, February 21, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Salah could also succeed where Rush did not – due to his move to Juventus in 1987 – and make it seven in a row.

The 30-year-old’s contract at Liverpool runs until 2025 thanks to his extension last year, and you’d be hard-pressed to bet against him making it eight successive seasons with 20 or more goals.

So, let’s not wait until it’s all over to appreciate the true greatness of Mohamed Salah.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks