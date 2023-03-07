Liverpool hit seven past Man United in an incredible night at Anfield. Braces for Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo were capped off fittingly by the departing Roberto Firmino.

It doesn’t get much better than this!

The Reds inflicted the joint-heaviest defeat in Man United‘s history with a scintillating second-half display, to edge within three points of Tottenham in fourth spot with a game in hand.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring just before half-time, and the floodgates opened after the break as Liverpool cruised to the biggest scoreline United have suffered in 92 years:

A day to remember. We think you might enjoy these, Reds…? pic.twitter.com/ZqNYPMWTuI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2023

It was dreamland inside Anfield.

The ground erupted as Gakpo calmly swept the ball beyond David de Gea at the end of the first half, with Salah’s record-breaker and Roberto Firmino‘s encore providing huge moments in the second period.

Just look at the celebrations from the stands, incredible:

Enjoy this one, Reds. We might never see anything like it again.