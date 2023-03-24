A group of primary school children from Anfield have made history by becoming the first set of Liverpool fans to officially sit in the expanded Anfield Road Stand.

It’s 18 months since work began on the ambitious development of Anfield Road, which will open in time for next season, and will increase stadium capacity to 61,000.

The first set of seats have now been installed – a major milestone in the ongoing building project – and six pupils from Four Oaks Primary School, based in the shadow of Anfield Stadium, were specially chosen to mark the occasion.

The squad of eager LFC supporters, ten-year-old Charlie Neill and Antonio Acosta, plus Ismail Yasa, Wendy Zhou, Ruby Scullin and Ella Su, all 11, climbed to the top of the newly expanded second third tier to sit on the freshly positioned seats, and gain a glimpse of the view that fans will enjoy from next season.

The Anfield Road Stand expansion will provide another 7,000 seats for supporters and is the third major capital build project undertaken by Liverpool in recent years, following the development of the new Main Stand in 2016, and the opening of the state-of-the-art AXA Training Centre in November 2020.

Since 2016, through its Red Neighbours community programme, Liverpool FC has been committed to providing free tickets to local school children for every home game.

In that time more than 7,000 free Premier League home match tickets have been donated to the 28 primary and high schools in the Anfield and Kirkby areas.

The free school ticket initiative is part of Red Neighbours’ focus on creating memorable experiences for young people and LFC is committed to continuing the policy moving forward.

Forbes Duff, senior manager at Red Neighbours, said: “Huge congratulations to the group of lucky Liverpool fans from Four Oaks Primary School who made history by being the first supporters to officially sit in the new, expanded Anfield Road Stand.

“It’s a real privilege for us to be able to give free tickets to local school children so they can attend Premier League home games. We look forward to continuing that next season and beyond.”

A recent drone video captured the progress that’s been made, travelling through each of the three floors, including ground level, which will house the expansive fan park, and the three levels above, which will be home to hospitality lounges and home and away fans.