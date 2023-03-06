It was an attacking masterclass from Liverpool in their 7-0 historic humiliation of Man United, with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo genuinely unplayable at times.

The Reds inflicted embarrassment on their most bitter rivals on Sunday afternoon, in what was a legendary Premier League performance.

Salah, Gakpo and Darwin Nunez all scored twice, while Roberto Firmino also got on the scoresheet, as Jurgen Klopp‘s men ran riot at Anfield.

It means Liverpool are now fifth in the table, with a top-four finish feeling increasingly likely, on the best day of the season so far.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

Talk about a day to focus on the positive performances, which hasn’t always been the case this season!

It was a remarkable Salah (9.7) display – arguably one of his best-ever for Liverpool – as he showed why he is still one of the best players in the world.

The 30-year-old rightly got the highest average at Anfield, not only scoring twice but also chipping in with two assists.

Ian Doyle of the Echo pointed out that Salah is now “the record Premier League scorer for the Reds”, giving him a perfect 10 score.

Meanwhile, TIA’s Henry Jackson said the Egyptian King was “completely wreaking havoc” by the latter part of proceedings.

In joint-second place were Andy Robertson (9.3) and Gakpo (9.3), which shows how good the former was.

Robertson was “superb throughout”, according to Goal’s Neil Jones, and Jackson thought Gakpo suddenly looks “really promising.”

Nunez (8.8) was next in the reckoning, as he took both goals well and made it 14 goals in 31 appearances – not bad for a supposed flop!

The ‘worst’ players on the day were Alisson, Ibrahima Konate and Fabinho, all of whom got an 8.0 rating, which perfectly illustrates how great Liverpool were.

Next up for the Reds is Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth (12.30 GMT), as they look to further kick on in the top-four battle.