Liverpool 7-0 Man United: Player Ratings

Liverpool produced a stunning performance to annihilate Man United 7-0 on Sunday, with so many individuals inspired at Anfield.

Liverpool 7-0 Man United

Premier League (25), Anfield

March 5, 2023

Goals: Gakpo 43′ 50′, Nunez 47′ 75′, Salah 66′ 83′, Firmino 88′

Alisson (out of 10) – 10

Alisson was his usual steady self between the sticks, on a day when he was able to be a spectator for much of the proceedings.

There was one heart-in-mouth moment at 3-0, following a bad piece of control in the area, but he was otherwise reliable in everything he did.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 10

Alexander-Arnold has improved in recent matches and this was one of his best performances of the season to date.

Going forward, there were some incisive runs and passes, while defensively, he coped well with Bruno Fernandes in a roaming left-sided role.

One tackle on Marcus Rashford earned him a giant hug from Virgil van Dijk.

Ibrahima Konate – 10

What a different Ibou makes!

Konate’s return has been a huge positive, especially the poor form of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, and he was excellent on Sunday.

The Frenchman showed some strong positional sense, making key interceptions, and he also burst forward impressively on one occasion.

A monstrous figure.

Virgil van Dijk – 10

Van Dijk has looked something close to his best again of late and he absolutely faultless this time out.

The pace of Rashford was always a threat, but he dealt with it well, and was imperious by the time the goals were flying in.

Still as good as anyone when he’s like this.

Andy Robertson – 10

Robertson came back in for Kostas Tsimikas and he more than justified his performance with a typically influential and spiky display.

The Scot produced a superb assist for Cody Gakpo‘s opener, showcasing his vision, and he did well in a feisty tussle with Antony.

One of Liverpool’s better outfield players this season.

Fabinho – 10

Fabinho has been promising in the last few performances and this was another sign that he is heading in the right direction.

One forceful early interception set the tone for his afternoon, and while he still looks slower than in the past, there are more than a few glimpses of the old Fab returning.

A dominant display up against the much-lauded Casemiro.

Jordan Henderson – 10

Henderson returned to the team after an extremely below-par season but he did a great job in a rare left-sided No. 8 role.

The skipper’s use of the ball wasn’t the most subtle, with too many aimless passes into the sky, but he worked his socks off and kept the intensity high.

Really strong day at the office – hats off to him for responding.

Harvey Elliott – 10

Perhaps surprisingly, Elliott was retained in Liverpool’s midfield at the expense of Stefan Bajcetic.

The teenager did really well overall, though, proving to be purposeful in possession and capable of breaking the lines with quick feet and vision.

There was one bad moment, a sloppy pass that put the Reds in trouble, but he justified his inclusion and registered an assist.

Mohamed Salah – 10 (Man of the Match)

Salah was Liverpool’s best attacking player at Anfield, being marked tightly by Luke Shaw but completely wreaking havoc by the end.

As is the norm now, the Egyptian King needed a miracle to win free-kicks – it’s scandalous at this point – but he kept persevering and was the best player on the pitch by the end.

Took both of his goals in emphatic fashion and bagged two assists – there are few better players in the world when he’s like this.

Darwin Nunez – 10

Nunez was deployed on the left wing once again and he was unplayable when he got going, silencing the doubters once again.

He was actually subdued at times in the first half but then came alive, scoring twice and making United’s defenders look like pub players.

A brilliantly mad footballer.

Cody Gakpo – 10

It was always either Gakpo or Diogo Jota to lead the line and the former got the nod, perhaps because of his superior linkup play.

It’s fair to say the Dutchman delivered emphatically, burying a brilliant finish to put Liverpool 1-0 and adding a delightful third.

If Gakpo’s been signed to be Roberto Firmino‘s heir, the evidence is suddenly really promising.

Substitutes

James Milner (on for Fabinho, 78′) – 8

He was doing tricks in stoppage time – that’s the kind of day it was!

Stefan Bajcetic (on for Henderson, 78′) – 8

Looked silky when he came on, but the game was done.

Diogo Jota (on for Nunez, 78′) – 8

Looked a threat, but a goal again didn’t quite come his way.

Roberto Firmino (on for Gakpo, 78′) – 9

After announcing his exit this summer, a goal! What a moment!

Curtis Jones (on for Elliott, 86′) – 7

Hardly had time to make an impact.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, Carvalho

Jurgen Klopp – 10

After 10 points in four Premier League matches and four clean sheets in a row, this was Klopp’s biggest test in a while.

Well, how’s that for passing with flying colours!

The decision not to start Bajcetic was a massive one, given the youngster’s impact of late, but he couldn’t have been more vindicated, with the midfield superb.

Every single player did themselves proud, in what was a truly memorable second-half performance, and the manager deserves all the credit in the world for that.

Top four is on!