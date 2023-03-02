There were improved individual displays littered throughout the team in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Wolves, with Virgil van Dijk among the standouts.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men knew that only a win would do at Anfield on Wednesday evening and they got the job done in four second-half minutes.

It wasn’t always easy for the Reds, but Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both pounced from close range to seal victory for the hosts.

That’s now 10 points in four matches for Liverpool, as well as four clean sheets in a row in the Premier League.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Sofascore, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

Van Dijk (8.2) was comfortably seen as his side’s best player at Anfield, not only opening the scoring but impressing all night.

The Dutchman looked back to his best after an iffy season that hasn’t been helped by injuries – how key could his goal look come May?

Ian Doyle of the Echo highlighted one “good block” to deny Raul Jimenez, on an evening when Van Dijk admittedly wasn’t tested too much.

Meanwhile, FotMob handed the 31-year-old their highest mark, pointing out that he had an 89 percent pass completion rate.

In second place was Kostas Tsimikas (7.7), who did an impressive job coming in for Andy Robertson.

The left-back assisted Salah’s goal with a surging run and cross, with TIA’s James Nalton saying he was “aggressive in defence,” too.

Intriguingly, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Salah and Nunez all got the joint-third highest rating of 7.2, showing how many players did well on the night.

Trent’s distribution was “vastly improved” from last weekend, according to Doyle, while Nalton lauded Konate for being a “more reassuring presence” than Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have recently.

The lowest score went to Stefan Bajcetic (6.8), but the teenager still did perfectly well, biting into tackles and keeping possession.

Liverpool now have a four-day break before a huge Premier League meeting with rivals Man United at Anfield on Sunday (4.30pm GMT).