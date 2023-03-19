Ben Doak has pulled out of duty with the Scotland under-21s, with the Liverpool winger not put at risk after a head injury suffered on Tuesday.

Doak was visibly rocked in the opening stages of the under-19s’ UEFA Youth League clash with Sporting CP earlier this week, forcing him off in the ninth minute.

It came after a blow to the head, as the young Reds lost 1-0, though manager Barry Lewtas explained afterwards that he was able to recover.

The teenager flew back from Portugal with the rest of the squad, and was due to link up with the Scotland U21s for the second time later this month.

However, Doak has now withdrawn from contention for friendlies against Sweden and Wales as a precaution, following concussion protocol.

The Herald have reported the news, with the 17-year-old instead remaining on Merseyside where he will recover and resume training.

It is a setback for Doak but one which is unlikely to hamper his progress with Scotland, with U21s manager Scot Gemmill eager to integrate him as soon as possible.

“Ben influences games and, for me, not everyone can do that on a consistent level,” Gemmill told the Daily Record on the announcement of his squad.

“I’ve not seen a game Ben has played where he hasn’t affected the game. That’s the real measure of young players, and that’s not just with the ball – it can be out of possession as well.

“We are trying to work with players who can affect the game in and out of possession. And the transitions as well.

“It’s brilliant to see a young player with the attitude and hunger to improve to play at the top level.

“We’ve been lucky in recent years to work with two examples who are with the first-team squad – Nathan Patterson and Billy Gilmour – players who are good technically but they have the attitude and hunger too.

“I’m confident we have more in the group. Ben is ahead of schedule but still there’s a lot more to come and he will be really pushing to have more of an impact.”

Doak’s withdrawal leaves 25 Liverpool players on international duty this month, including 13 academy youngsters.