The situation around Darwin Nunez‘s ankle injury is slowly clearing, with the Liverpool striker now expected to be fit to face Man City this weekend.

Nunez was named as part of the Uruguay squad for this month’s international break, only to pull out days before their trip to the Far East.

Instead, the 23-year-old received treatment for what was described as a “cut to the ankle,” suffered during the 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Reds’ last game.

Liverpool gave no further information on Nunez’s injury, only confirming that he would report to the AXA Training Centre during the break.

Now, though, GOAL‘s Neil Jones reports that the club are “expecting to have [him] available for the weekend,” when Jurgen Klopp‘s side travel to Man City.

It would be a major boost as Luis Diaz also prepares to return, while Cody Gakpo has recovered from a virus and featured for the Netherlands earlier this week.

There appeared to be no issue for Mohamed Salah, either, despite being brought off with 15 minutes left in Egypt’s 4-0 thrashing of Malawi on Tuesday.

That could leave Klopp with a plethora of options in the final third, as Roberto Firmino was omitted by Brazil and Diogo Jota played only briefly in Portugal’s 6-0 win over Luxembourg.

As it stands, Liverpool’s only injuries are to Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay, though Kostas Tsimikas will need to be assessed for a minor rib problem.

Thiago‘s lack of availability is continually frustrating, with the Spaniard having already missed eight games with a hip issue and now likely to sit out a crucial nine-day stretch.

After Liverpool’s trip to Man City (April 1), they will head to Chelsea (April 4) and then host Arsenal (April 9), with those three high-profile games likely to decide their top-four fate.