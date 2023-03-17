Darwin Nunez joins Liverpool’s injury list

Darwin Nunez has joined Liverpool’s injury list, withdrawing from international duty with Uruguay.

The injury and extent has not yet been reported, with Liverpool only confirming that the forward has withdrawn from the Uruguay squad and will instead receive treatment at the AXA Training Centre.

The 23-year-old had been carrying a shoulder injury since the away win at Newcastle a month ago, which subsequently saw him miss the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, but since then he has been involved against Wolves, Man United, Bournemouth and Real Madrid.

He was withdrawn against Real at the Bernabeu on the hour, but Jurgen Klopp said post-match that this was a tactical move and not injury related.

The injury is the third the player has suffered in his debut season at Anfield, with some concerns having been raised prior to his signing about his previous injury record, with a history of knee injuries in his young career.

Liverpool don’t have a game for 17 days, until the trip to Man City on April 1 – a week that also sees a trip to Chelsea and a home match against Arsenal. The hope, therefore, will be that Nunez’s injury isn’t serious and won’t keep him out of those.

Liverpool have looked a different side with and without the attacker this season.

Nunez joins Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago on the injury list, while Luis Diaz should return to full training during the international break.

Liverpool have had more players missing matches due to injury than any other Premier League side this season.