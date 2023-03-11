Jurgen Klopp was understandably angry and perplexed by his players’ performance after falling to a 1-0 defeat away at Bournemouth.

Here are four key points from the manager’s post-match press conference…

A disappointing showing

It was a difficult result to take, particularly given the quality on show during the 7-0 victory against Man United, and Klopp vocalised his frustration at the team’s inability to take that same level of intensity to the Vitality.

“It was very much the opposite of what we wanted,” said Klopp when asked for his thoughts on the Reds’ showing.

“We played for 95 minutes the game Bournemouth wanted us to play. In the first half our two or three best moments were similar, finding the half-space and going in behind the last line.”

Yet another setback

Liverpool have become all too used to setbacks and false dawns this season, but the boss was asked if this game in particular was more frustrating given the heights that his team hit last weekend.

The Reds have been in and out of the top four race on an almost bi-weekly basis, and it is no surprise that Klopp had plenty to say on the latest bump in the road.

“Setbacks are setbacks,” he said. “We are in the situation we are in because of the good performances as well, so we haven’t had only setbacks but we have had too many and today was a proper one, no doubt about that.

“We have to deal with it and we will deal with it. We have to make sure we recover properly because on Wednesday we have a big game as well, and then it’s the international break.”

First league penalty of the season

Klopp was asked whether the lack of penalties Liverpool have been awarded this season contributed to Mohamed Salah‘s miss from the spot.

The manager chuckled at the question but unsurprisingly had plenty to say on a statistic that feels disproportionately weighted against Liverpool’s favour.

“I think we should’ve had more penalties, I cannot tell you when exactly but I know that there have been a lot of situations,” the boss said.

“Mo gets held outside the area and he doesn’t get a free-kick, it seems you can do anything with Mo on the pitch but that has nothing to do with the result it’s just you asked me about the penalty.”

A word on Gary Lineker

The manager weighed in on the ongoing discussion surrounding Gary Lineker’s recent social media posts and the decision to air tonight’s Match of the Day without pundits or commentary.

Klopp was cautious with his words given that English is not his native language, but he was baffled by the treatment Lineker has received and offered words of support for the boycott.

“I cannot see any reason why you would ask someone to step back for saying that,” he stated.

“That’s the world we are living in. If I understand it this is a message about human rights and that should be possible to say.”