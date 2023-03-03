With his side still six points off the top four, Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s rivals know they are not completely out of the picture.

After beating Wolves on Wednesday, the path to Champions League qualification has become clearer.

Liverpool now sit sixth, with a game in hand on Tottenham in fourth.

Since defeat to Wolves at the start of February, Klopp’s team have kept four domestic clean sheets in a row and a victory against Man United, this weekend, would signal that Liverpool really are beginning to find their feet at last.

When asked whether three points against Ten Hag’s side would send out a message, Klopp said: “They realise already we are not completely gone, it’s not that we are in no man’s land.”

The manager also spoke about the challenge ahead of them to finish in the top four.

“We just have to take it game by game and go for it,” Klopp added. “Go full throttle for it, go really into the game and try to win it somehow.”

Liverpool weren’t at their very best against Wolves but Klopp has taken positives from recent performances.

He said: “A lot of good things happened over the last few weeks even though, because of the Madrid game, it doesn’t feel like that, but so far it goes in the right direction.

“We have to make further steps.

“What that means for the other teams, I don’t know, I’m not there. But, they know we are still around and that’s better than if they couldn’t see us anymore.”

The run of four consecutive league clean sheets is Liverpool’s longest since last April.