Jurgen Klopp gave cause for optimism ahead of the summer transfer window as he shared positive news on Liverpool’s transfer talks.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Man City, when asked about how transfer negotiations had been going over the international break, Klopp said: “I am positive [about players signing in the summer].

“There are talks. No decision yet but we are busy, you can imagine.”

Over the last two weeks, transfer rumours ahead of the summer have been picking up and it was reported by The Athletic that “significant conversations” had taken place over a deal for Chelsea‘s Mason Mount.

Midfield is clearly an area of concern for Liverpool. With players ageing and injuries hampering consistency, it is a position that is being looked at.

Jude Bellingham’s name also continues to be linked to the Reds as Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold all spent time with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

With Liverpool having spent relatively little of late compared to some of their rivals, namely Chelsea and Man City, the Reds are expected to spend big this summer with Klopp readily admitting that the squad needs to be refreshed.

In February, Klopp told Sky Sports: “We are still Liverpool, we’re a big club, and it’s not that we can do nothing.

“We will have transfer business, obviously. We have to, 100 percent clear. In the summer, we have to make changes and everybody knows that.

“It will happen, but how much? That’s not in my hands.

“We are obviously in constant talks so everybody knows exactly what we need.”