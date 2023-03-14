Liverpool announce number of season tickets for new Anfield Road Stand

Liverpool have provided details of how the additional tickets in the expanded Anfield Road Stand will be allocated, along with changes to ticket pricing and structures for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

In an update on the club’s official website, Liverpool have announced a breakdown of the ticket allocation for the new Anfield Road Stand.

It was confirmed that the extension is on schedule and will be completed this summer, and from the increased capacity tickets will be allocated as follows:

1,000 new season tickets

3,000 general admission

A new young adults section in the lower tier

Most expensive single adult ticket to cost £54, cheapest £30

The news will no doubt come as a disappointment to plenty of supporters, including those who have spent decades on the club’s waiting list for a season ticket.

Anfield Road’s expansion will see the stadium capacity increase by 7,000, which leaves many wondering how the remaining 3,000 seats will be used.

The statement read: “The expansion will see around 1,000 new season tickets allocated and more than 3,000 new general admission tickets per game for the Members sale. It will also have a new young adult section in the lower tier, behind the goal.

“It will mean a doubling of the number of tickets available to young supporters in the Anfield Road Stand, with more than a quarter of all seats set aside for younger fans.”

The club indicated in their plans previously that 1,800 would be available for sports bar lounge and hospitality facilities, meaning that there are still a vast number of seats which remain unaccounted for.

There are approximately 1,200 seats that the club have yet to outline its plans for, and it is unclear at this stage how they will be used.

In the update, the club also announced changes to its ticket pricing and structures.

The plans will see an end to the eight-year freeze on ticket prices, with an increase of two percent set to impact the majority of seats inside Anfield next season.

The changes mean that £54 will become the most expensive adult ticket in the new stand, with £30 being the cheapest.

The decision has been strongly condemned by elected members of the club’s supporters board, who labelled the changes “cruel and unreasonable.”