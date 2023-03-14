Liverpool FC season ticket prices increase for first time in 9 years

Liverpool are to raise ticket prices for the first time in nine years but have kept increases to two per cent.

Junior and local general sale tickets will remain at £9 per ticket but the majority of general admissions will see a small rise, although adding no more than £17 to the price of a season ticket.

The club say the move is due to rising costs, a factor which a fortnight ago was attributed to them only posting a small annual pre-tax profit of £7.5million.

#LFC will introduce a number of changes to its ticket pricing and structures for the 2023-24 season as it opens the new Anfield Road Stand, increasing overall stadium capacity to 61,000. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 14, 2023

Consultation over the potential impact of the price rises on fans was held with the LFC Supporters Board, who opposed the move.

Next season will see the opening of the new Anfield Road Stand, boosting capacity by 7,000 to 61,000, and providing an extra 1,000 season tickets, around 3,000 general admission seats and taking the number of accessible wheelchair bays in the ground to 263.