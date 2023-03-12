Liverpool moved up to eighth position in the Women’s Super League, beating Tottenham 2-1 to widen their safety buffer to seven points.

Liverpool Women 2-1 Tottenham Women

Women’s Super League, Prenton Park

March 12, 2023

Goals

Ayane 17′

Koivisto 21′

Kearns 35′ (assist: Koivisto)

The Reds, who were the home side at Prenton Park, were on the hunt for three points after a shock defeat to Leicester and a loss against title-chasers Arsenal in midweek.

Tottenham came into the match on a losing streak of eight Super League matches. However, the visitors took the lead after 17 minutes through Rosella Ayane, the Moroccan international finishing with a right-footed shot from inside the area.

It didn’t take Matt Beard’s team long to respond, though, as right-back Emma Koivisto scored her first goal in red, although there was more than a slice of good fortune about it! Her control and turn inadvertently was directed off her leg in the challenge and somehow sailed over the ‘keeper.

Instant reply from Koivisto! ?pic.twitter.com/HPmg22vL9m — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 12, 2023

The turnaround was then completed 10 minutes before half time and Koivisto was involved again as she squared for Missy Bo Kearns to finish from the middle of the box.

After the break, the game was more balanced until it turned into a nervous affair towards the end as Tottenham pushed for an equaliser.

The eight minutes of added time heightened the tension and Leighanne Robe was needed to put in a goal-saving block deep into the injury time.

On the counter-attack, Katie Stengel then had an even better chance to bury the match, but the American couldn’t finish past the onrushing goalkeeper.

It mattered not and manager Matt Beard will welcome the three points with a tough trip to Goodison Park next on the fixture list.

The Reds will be hoping to play better than in this season’s previous derby, at Anfield, where they were comfortably beaten 3-0.

Liverpool Women: Laws, Koivsito, Bonner, Robe, Campbell, Hinds (Roberts, 76′), Nagano, Holland, Kearns (Taylor, 84′), Daniels (Lundgaard, 76′), Stengel

Subs not used: Kirby, Humphrey, Silcock

Next Match: Everton (away at Goodison Park, Friday March 24, 7.30 pm)