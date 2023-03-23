Whether he ends up at Liverpool or not, sporting director Paul Mitchell has confirmed his exit from Monaco with a view to returning “home” to England.

Liverpool have been aware of their need to replace Julian Ward since November, when the transfer chief tendered his resignation less than five months into the role.

Ward had officially taken over from Michael Ward last summer, playing a key part in negotiations over deals for Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez among others.

There has been no decision when it comes to his successor, but the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney has reported that Monaco sporting director Mitchell is seen by the club as a “potentially ideal replacement.”

That follows up reports from earlier this week, when Get French Football News claimed that talks had already been held with Mitchell, who previously worked at Southampton, Tottenham and RB Leipzig.

Now, in an interview with Nice-Matin, the Englishman has confirmed his plan to leave Monaco this summer, hinting that he will return “home” to the north west.

“It was a very difficult decision. I loved my experience at this club,” he said.

Mitchell added: “But I have spent a lot of time away from home and my loved ones in recent years.

“I feel that the mission I had, which was to rebuild the sports project, has been fulfilled.”

Whether Mitchell intends to resume work closer to home, or take time off as has been the case with Edwards, remains to be seen.

There is even a chance that his contract with Monaco, which was due to expire in 2024, prohibits him from taking up a new job this summer – though he has certainly been considered by Liverpool.

Earlier this year, the Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace claimed that the club had already “decided against” appointing Mitchell, but the suggestion now is that this was not the case.

It is clearly not guaranteed that the 41-year-old would make the move to Anfield – it would need to be the right fit for all parties – but it would make sense in many ways.

Mitchell is a distinguished sporting director who includes the likes of Sadio Mane, Heung-min Son and Christopher Nkunku as his successes in the transfer market.

Liverpool have a void to fill in their boardroom at a crucial time in the evolution of their squad, and a candidate like Mitchell would seemingly fit the bill.