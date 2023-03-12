Liverpool supporters’ union, Spirit of Shankly have again come out and opposed ticket collections before European away fixtures.

The club announced this week that supporters would have to pick up their tickets on the day of the Real Madrid match, or the evening before, from a collection point that’s near the Bernabeu and not particularly central.

Liverpool supporters are used to this ritual as the club have been operating this procedure for European aways for a while, however, it’s been opposed by supporters and SOS.

LFC renting someone’s garage for these Madrid ticket collections? pic.twitter.com/XzDmXh7HrJ — ??? (@Owen_1906) March 10, 2023

In a statement, the union said:

“This time the collection point is a just-on 20-minute walk from the Bernabeu – a residential area where few visitors will stay or meet, away from the city’s regular tourist spots.

“It means a journey the day before the match, as advised by LFC, or the risk of being caught in queues on the day of the game and worries about getting in…

“For those travelling fans it should, as always when following the Reds in Europe, be a trip to look forward to. A mini holiday or day trip that, no matter the result, is fun, a laugh, an experience.

“This upcoming trip? Not so carefree.”

SOS added the strongly worded message: “Spirit of Shankly remain completely opposed to ticket collections for Champions League games and have lobbied the club to rethink, they won’t. It’s a supporter’s choice to go to a football match. It doesn’t mean they should be treated with contempt, unfortunately it’s the same old story.”

The ticket collection process is a frustrating one for supporters and compounds the news that Liverpool have received a reduced allocation of 1800, ‘due to ongoing construction work,’ say Real Madrid.

As well as this, tickets cost over £62 and Liverpool fans are expected to have to undergo more security checks than usual.

After events in Paris last May, it’s easy to see why people are being put off European away trips at the moment, and Liverpool Football Club shouldn’t be adding to the stress involved.

SOS have already lobbied the club to rethink the European ticket collection process but stated that the club said ‘they wont.’

Madrid then. Seems that little is about to change in a hurry after the events in Paris: Reduced allocation

Pitiful # of disabled tickets

Prices at the maximum cap

100% collections

ID checks on entry

Minimal Stadium facilities are minimal The below applies more than ever; https://t.co/2cfbSoyPoH — ???? ? (@Liver16bird) March 10, 2023

Just had my ticket collection email there for Madrid. 3 miles away from the city centre. Absolute piss take — KOP207Pins (@kop207pins) March 10, 2023