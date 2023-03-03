Brazil’s squad for their upcoming friendly with Morocco has been announced, with no Liverpool players included.

Last year’s World Cup semi-finalists Morocco are the only side Brazil are due to take on during the March international break, with the fixture set for Saturday, March 25.

Alisson and Fabinho both featured for the Selecao at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year, but both, as well as Roberto Firmino and Arthur, have been left out of their latest squad.

The exclusions of Fabinho, Firmino and Arthur are no major surprise, but the reason for Alisson‘s absence is unclear for the time being.

Man City‘s Ederson has made the squad, with Athletico Paranaense’s Mycael and Palmeiras’ Weverton the other goalkeepers included ahead of Alisson.

With just one friendly scheduled, and with Brazil entering a new era after the World Cup, it’s possible that Alisson has been excluded in order for staff to take a closer look at other players.

The other Premier League players included are Tottenham’s Emerson Royal and Richarlison, Nottingham Forest‘s Renan Lodi, West Ham‘s Lucas Paqueta, Wolves‘ Joao Gomes, Man United‘s Casemiro and Antony, and Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos.

Brazil are still yet to confirm the appointment of a new manager, with Tite stepping down after their World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia in December.

Standing in for now is Ramon Menezes, who only took charge of Brazil’s under-20 side in March of last year.

From a Liverpool perspective, Jurgen Klopp will be viewing the absence of his three key Brazilians as good news. The Reds’ Champions League second leg with Real Madrid on March 15 will be their last game before the international break.

And with Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino all left out, the trio will have two-and-a-half weeks without a game before the Reds return to action with fixtures against Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the first week of April.

News emerged on Friday that Firmino had informed Klopp of his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of this season, after eight years at Anfield.