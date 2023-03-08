Liverpool Women are just past the halfway stage of their league campaign and sit five points above the sole relegation spot, ensuring they are not yet out of danger.

The Reds’ return to the Women’s Super League has experienced the highs of defeating reigning champions Chelsea and the lows of tasting defeat against bottom-of-the-table Leicester.

With 12 games down and 10 still to go, Matt Beard’s side currently sit eighth in the table with 11 points, five more than Leicester at the bottom and 24 adrift of leaders Man United.

A tough March schedule now awaits, but how are Liverpool Women faring as they head into the second half of the campaign?

Recent results

Lost 1-0 vs. Leicester

vs. Leicester Won 2-0 vs. Reading

It was a reduced February schedule for the Reds thanks to the international break, one that started with a timely victory against Reading but concluded with a disappointing loss to Leicester.

The triumph at the start of the month ended a 63-day wait for a league win thanks to two goals in three minutes, with Missy Bo Kearns striking first before Ceri Holland followed suit.

With four of their previous five games failing to see Liverpool on the scoresheet, it appeared a perfectly timed confidence booster ahead of hosting the lowly Leicester.

It was not the case, though, as the Foxes struck in the eighth minute and, for all their effort, Beard’s could not offer a counter punch.

It means the Reds are still in the relegation discussion.

Injuries strike

Not too dissimilar to the men’s team, Beard has had to contend with his fair share of injury woes throughout his squad and ahead of their March return, he could be without up to seven players.

With an injection of goals on the wishlist, a setback for Leanne Kiernan (ankle) is a blow and she will be fortunate to play again this season with Beard saying she is “at the earliest, 10 weeks away.”

Natasha Dowie, who returned to the club in January, is to be sidelined for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury, another “massive blow” to attacking options.

Niamh Fahey, Shanice van de Sanden and Carla Humphrey have all missed games of late. A turn of fortunes is clearly needed at every level for Liverpool!

Quickfire stats

League Points: 11 (8th)

Goals Scored (all comps): 21

Goals Conceded: 29

Top Goalscorer (league): Katie Stengel (6)

Clean sheets: 6

What’s next?

Arsenal (A) – WSL – Wednesday, March 8, 7.15pm (GMT)

– WSL – Wednesday, March 8, 7.15pm (GMT) Tottenham (H) – WSL – Sunday, March 12, 2pm

– WSL – Sunday, March 12, 2pm Everton (A) – WSL – Friday, March 24, 7.30pm

The month ahead is one that will test Beard’s side, with a trip to fourth-placed Arsenal preceding clashes against Tottenham (10th) and Everton (sixth), the latter taking place at Goodison Park.

But as of right now, Liverpool remain on course to reach their points target, according to Beard.

“When we looked at it at the start of the season we thought 22 or 23 points would be a good return, so halfway through the season and we are bang on that target,” the manager recently said.

Liverpool’s challenge in the weeks ahead will be to find their clinical edge in front of goal, security in the WSL will feel a lot closer once they do.

And if you’re looking for a player to watch in March, January signing Fuka Nagano is the one.